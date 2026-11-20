MENAFN - USA Art News) United States museums are seeing a rebound in visitorship, nearing pre-pandemic levels, yet financial pressures and staffing issues persist, according to the latest annual report from the. The report, which surveyedUS museum directors, indicates an improvement in conditions following declines in

Despite these gains, the recovery is incomplete. Recruitment remains a significant hurdle, and changes in federal grant-making have tightened funding. Furthermore, one in three museum directors surveyed anticipate departing their roles within the next five years.

AAM President and CEO Marilyn Jackson emphasized the importance of sustained investment.“Museums are cornerstones of their communities,” Jackson stated.“Turning these modest gains into lasting recovery will take sustained investment from philanthropy, businesses, and every level of government. The communities that count on museums deserve that commitment.”

Visitor Trends and Engagement Strategies

Visitor attendance has improved since 2025, when only 45 percent of participants reported attendance matching 2019 levels. That figure has now risen to 49 percent reporting pre-COVID visitorship. Museums that have not fully recovered are averaging 80 percent of their former attendance numbers.

Overall, 54 percent of museums saw attendance increase in the past year, while 23 percent reported decreases and 22 percent experienced no change. Interestingly, both historic sites and museums with operating expenses between $5.1 million and $10 million were more susceptible to declining audiences than those with expenses below $125,000.

Tourism continues to impact attendance, with 27 percent of museums noting a decrease in international visitors, 18 percent seeing fewer American tourists, and 17 percent losing local guests. However, 44 percent of museums observed an increase in school visits.

To boost attendance, museums are employing various strategies. Focusing on social media was the most widespread approach, adopted by 92 percent of institutions, with over half deeming it“somewhat successful” and 25 percent finding it“very successful.” Developing new programming was another common tactic, used by 89 percent, with 60 percent finding it“somewhat successful” and 29 percent“very.” Variable pricing models, tried by only 15 percent of respondents, proved highly effective, with 78 percent reporting success. Changing exhibitions more frequently and introducing evening hours had less impact, with 76 percent and 71 percent, respectively, reporting they moved the needle.

Ongoing Financial Concerns

Financial instability remains a primary concern for many museums. The top three worries anticipated by respondents for 2027 are shifts in philanthropy, market instability, and inflation. Despite these challenges, 54 percent of participants reported stronger financial bottom lines than in 2019, a two percent increase since 2025, with a median gain of 25 percent. Over the past year, 48 percent saw financial growth, while 24 percent experienced a decline. Looking ahead, 41 percent expect future growth, and 20 percent anticipate a decline.

Many institutions are focusing on grassroots fundraising, with 74 percent enhancing digital giving opportunities to emphasize donation quantity over size. However, new pressures have emerged. Nineteen percent of responding museums, particularly smaller, local ones, have forgone federal grants due to recent scrutiny regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion measures. For similar reasons, 13 percent lost funds, 6 percent faced other restrictions, and 11 percent spent considerable time addressing related issues. Additionally, 35 percent of institutions are seeing increased insurance premiums due to climate change.

We previously reported:

The National Gallery of Art is expanding its“Across the Nation” lending program to eight new states, backed by a $116 million gift.

Source: Artnet News