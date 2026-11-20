MENAFN - USA Art News) Miami-based artistsandrecently discussed the implications of the newly released video game Grand Theft Auto VI, particularly its depiction of South Florida and the city's complex realities. The game, released yesterday,, features a fictionalized state called Leonida, with Miami reimagined as Vice City and the Everglades as the Grassrivers.

Soto, an artist, educator, and organizer, noted an immediate impact from the game's release, stating that yesterday,“Driving at rush hour. SIGNIFICANTLY less cars on the road.” He co-leads Artists for Artists: Miami, an initiative boycotting Art Basel next month, and focuses on labor rights, public infrastructure, and conceptual and social practice. Castañeda, an artist and video game designer, explores Latin American Surrealism in the digital age. He recounted moving to Miami at 11 years old and returning in 2015 after college, partly due to New York's cost of living, which Miami has since matched without comparable salaries.

The artists highlighted how the game, developed over 13 years, preserves elements of Miami that no longer exist, such as a salmon-pink 13-unit condo in Edgewater, demolished in 2022 to make way for a 55-story tower, which appears as Lucía Caminos's home in the game. Castañeda observed the game's detailed satirical observations, referencing a Miami Instagram influencer who noted a sign in the game's version of the Cuban coffee shop Versailles, called Antoinette, demanding that“any politician must pay for all the food when they leave.” This is a direct reference to former President Donald Trump's reported failure to pay for food at the real Versailles restaurant a few years ago. Castañeda added that the game includes local businesses and street artists like Ahol Sniffs Glue, Soak, Tatiana Suarez, and Typoe, as well as musician Nick León. A restaurant based on the now-closed Juvia on Lincoln Road also appears in the game. The game's development involved approximately 4,500 people, with unionization efforts reported in the company's UK branch.

Soto shared his perspective on the game's content, stating,“To me, it's like pretending in order to pacify, in some ways. It's a very complex thing.” He drew parallels between in-game elements and real-life Miami occurrences, citing the“face eater” incident on the MacArthur Causeway and a woman twerking on a car, both of which are depicted in the game.

We previously reported:

Grand Theft Auto VI, released on November 19, incorporates several Miami art institutions and artists, including the Bass Museum of Art and PAMM.

Source: Hyperallergic