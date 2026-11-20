MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist(b. 1970) is presenting her inaugural solo exhibition at Mexico City's Galería RGR, titled“The Eye of the Bushes.” Curated by, the show features new works in painting, drawing, sculpture, and performance that reflect the Mexican artist's extensive observation of the natural world.

Eibenschutz's practice focuses on the unique rhythms of plants, prompting viewers to consider time from the perspective of flora. The exhibition emerges from“El tiempo de las plantas” (The Time of Plants), a research endeavor involving long walks in forests, meticulous observation of plant life, and studies in botany and philosophy. Her background in dance and choreography, honed in the Netherlands after studying visual art in Mexico City, also informs her approach, as she views drawing as a powerful tool for capturing movement. Eibenschutz previously worked as an assistant for video and performance art pioneer Joan Jonas.

Known for her connections to Mexico's independent art scene at La Panadería and collaborations with a dance school in Senegal, Eibenschutz's diverse career also includes animation. She received a McKnight Foundation fellowship for choreographers in 2019 and was among the artists commissioned for the 2024 Bienal FEMSA. She is currently a member of Mexico's national system of arts creators and teaches workshops in drawing and movement at universities and art spaces across Mexico and the United States.

Curator Palacios contextualizes Eibenschutz's work through two key thinkers. He references German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, who encouraged painters to visualize the“Urpflanze,” or archetypal plant, and its transformative energies. Palacios also draws parallels to philosopher Emanuele Coccia's 2018 essay The Cosmic Garden, which advocates for viewing the world from a plant's perspective. Through these lenses, Eibenschutz's art transcends strict representational or abstract categories, instead manifesting, in her words,“that which cannot be seen in nature.”

On Thursday, November 19, Eibenschutz augmented the exhibition's paintings and sculptures with a live performance, also titled“El tiempo de las plantas.” This event further explored the varied ways plants experience time, aiming to inspire a shift in perspective away from urban environments and towards the ubiquitous presence of weeds, shrubs, and trees.

Source: Artnet News