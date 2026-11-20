MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) When treating children with brain tumors, clinicians have to carefully balance administering the needed treatment to prevent recurrence while limiting the possible side effects on the patient's cognitive growth, quality of life and overall development. Attaining this delicate balance isn't always easy, but a new AI tool could change that.

If the model is validated in large clinical trials and gets approved for use in clinical settings, the treatments being developed by entities like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) could pack a bigger punch...

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