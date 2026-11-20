MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent federal investigation has revealed significant failures in the cleanup of abandoned and inactive coal mines across Appalachia. According to a report by the Government Accountability Office, hundreds of mining sites have not produced coal for at least 25 years but remain unreclaimed, despite legal requirements requiring operators to restore the affected land.

Hopefully, as more companies like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N) emerge and scale their operations, the need for coal will wane and...

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