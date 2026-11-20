His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visited the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin yesterday, accompanied by the city's Mayor Kai Wegner, who briefed His Highness on the German capital's most prominent historical buildings and landmarks.

HH the Amir subsequently visited Berlin City Hall, where he met Mayor Wegner to discuss bilateral co-operation, ways to strengthen it and matters of mutual interest.

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The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

HH the Amir also visited the Central Memorial to the Victims of War in Berlin, where His Highness viewed the commemorative sculpture housed within the monument.

His Highness was accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation.