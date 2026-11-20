MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 through a collaboration with the tournament's Local Organising Committee, offering students opportunities to engage in the event while developing their entrepreneurship and media presentation skills.

Qatar is hosting the second of five consecutive editions of the tournament through 2029, featuring 48 national teams from November 19 to December 13, 2026. Matches are being held at the Aspire Zone competition complex, with the final scheduled to take place at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

The ministry has involved schools in the tournament through the establishment of fan zones at 13 public and private schools across the country.

The school fan zones were held recently to introduce students and educational staff to the tournament and promote a sense of participation and belonging.

The ministry is also participating in the 'Little Trader' programme, in collaboration with almeera, Al Jazeera Perfumes, and SDG ambassadors. The programme will run at the Aspire Zone fan area until December 13 between 2pm and 9pm.

It brings together more than 60 students from different grade levels, showcasing over 34 projects from schools across Qatar to tournament visitors from around the world. The projects include handmade and heritage products, sports-related initiatives and creative designs.

To prepare students for the initiative, the ministry organised specialised training workshops to equip them with practical marketing skills, including developing compelling stories for their products, determining prices, presenting their products attractively and communicating confidently with visitors from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Students were also introduced to the regulations governing participation in fan zones.

The initiative aims to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students and enable them to turn their ideas into real projects that they can test and present to an international audience.

As part of its efforts to empower students in media and communication, the ministry, in collaboration with the Al Jazeera Media Institute, organised a four-day training programme in public speaking and presentation skills for 13 students.

Delivered recently by trainer Ahmed al-Malki, the programme focused on building students' confidence in front of audiences and cameras, enhancing their presentation skills and body language, and introducing them to the fundamentals of on-site reporting, dialogue management and interviewing.

The students are taking part in presenting activities at the fan zone and covering the tournament atmosphere through the ministry's official platforms and its Athar digital platform, giving them an opportunity to represent their peers at a major international sporting event.