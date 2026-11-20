General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti inaugurated Lusail University's Cultural Village at Katara, attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr Hareb Mohammed al-Jabri; President of Lusail University Dr Nitham Hindi; and several of Their Excellencies ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar.

The event brought together students showcasing the cultures of 30 countries through pavilions featuring traditional clothing, food, handicrafts and heritage displays.

The programme included cultural and artistic performances, including tango, Jordanian, Syrian and Palestinian dabkeh, Qatari Ardah, Sudanese dances and traditional Razza performances.

Organised under Katara's patronage in partnership with Ooredoo, the event aimed to promote cultural diversity, mutual understanding and respect among students and the wider community. It concluded with the recognition of the winning cultural pavilions.