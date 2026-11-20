MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT Berlin) Prof Jorg Rocholl said HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important opportunity to deepen and expand bilateral relationship, particularly in education, scientific research and innovation.

The visit will also advance long-standing partnerships and unlock new prospects for co-operation among universities, think tanks and relevant entities, Prof Rocholl told Qatar News Agency (QNA) in exclusive remarks. The visit of Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wust to Qatar in 2025 and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit this year underscore the tremendous priority the German government gives to expanding co-operation with the Qatar. Prof Rocholl emphasised that bilateral economic ties are characterised by reliability.

He highlighted that HH the Amir's visit offers an opportunity to lend impetus to bilateral co-operation from the perspective of scientific and academic institutions, particularly in education, research and innovation. It also offers scope to promote these fields and strengthen the links between scientific research and technological development systems in both nations.

Prof Rocholl said ESMT Berlin's experience provides a practical model for turning long-term academic relations into novel and concrete partnerships. Co-operation with Qatari institutions began in 2018, initially covering academic education, before being significantly expanded throughout 2026 with the launch of the DEEP Qatar initiative, he said.

The President added that the initiative represents a platform for deep-technology innovation that ESMT pursues in Doha to help researchers and startups think outside the box and turn scientific findings into state-of-the-art technologies, as well as new ventures and firms.

The initiative also includes Creative Destruction Lab-Doha (CDL-Doha), the lab's first location in the Gulf and Asia. It aims to support science-driven startups in artificial intelligence, health and AgriFood, Prof Rocholl highlighted, noting that these programmes help foster closer ties between research and innovation communities of both nations while extending co-operation to other international partners.

Unveiled in February 2026 through a collaboration among ESMT Berlin, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), DEEP Qatar has been quite important in expanding ESMT's presence on the global stage in areas combining scientific research, entrepreneurship and management, Prof Rocholl pointed out.

He suggested that the objective is to turn achievements and groundbreaking scientific discoveries into firms capable of making an impact on the world stage. The partnership with QIA and QRDI combines expertise in entrepreneurship, a long-term investment vision and inclusion in Qatar's scientific research and innovation system, Prof Rocholl outlined.

Prof Rocholl acknowledged that the Qatar abounds with ideal components that position it to attract international expansion in deep-tech domains, foremost among them its immense scientific potential and a clear willingness to build knowledge-based industrial futures.

He said partnership is evidently based on reciprocal benefits, helping Qatar's researchers and startup founders gain access to research and innovation networks, as well as European and international business networks. By the same token, it would unlock new prospects for German partners to forge collaborations in research, technology applications and market access. With these interconnected components in place, Prof Rocholl assured, adding that the two nations could vastly strengthen their standing as hubs for scientific research and innovation.

He explained that DEEP Qatar is well-positioned to generate practical outputs by increasing the number of scientific findings that ultimately reach applications and markets, stating that this is worth pursuing insofar as researchers are enabled to calibrate the commercial viability of their scientific work, appropriate teams are formed to establish firms, and inchoate ventures capitalise on entrepreneurs' expertise and engage with clients and investors.

The President highlighted that the DEEP Academy focuses on cultivating entrepreneurial skills among researchers, while the DEEP TTO Academy seeks to augment specialists' capabilities and strengthen the institutional frameworks responsible for transferring technology from research institutions to productive and commercial sectors.

DEEP Pioneers is sharply focused on assembling strong founding teams around cutting-edge technologies, thereby helping turn them into scalable companies and ventures, Prof Rocholl pointed out.

He elucidated that CDL-Doha, meanwhile, supports deep-tech startups from around the world by connecting them with mentors and advisors who bring international experience and practical expertise in entrepreneurship, emphasising that it also helps startups set clear development objectives and prepare for subsequent stages of growth and expansion, particularly in the Qatar and across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states.

Prof Rocholl unveiled preliminary findings from the initiative, explaining that almost 46 researchers and technology-transfer professionals had benefited from the first two batches of its training programmes.

The CDL-Doha programme had also begun operating in three key areas and was designed to support as many as 60 startups annually, the President highlighted, asserting that success in the coming stages would be gauged by the programmes' capability of producing viable business models, establishing companies spun out of research and scientific institutions, implementing pilot projects and providing funding opportunities.

Prof Rocholl pointed to close co-operation with QRDI and the Fund of Funds programme affiliated with QIA, affirming that the long-term strategic value of these efforts for the Qatar lies in developing a homegrown innovation theater increasingly capable of turning scientific research findings into new companies and ventures by drawing on its own capabilities and institutions.

International connectivity also contributes to achieving this goal when initial meetings and contacts evolve into enduring partnerships between Qatari institutions, firms and international partners, Prof Rocholl elucidated.

Highlighting academic co-operation between ESMT Berlin and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), Prof Rocholl affirmed that the partnership, which began in 2018 and was built on long-standing, trust-based relationships, laid an important foundation for developing the school's activities in the Qatar.

He stressed that the two enterprises jointly delivered an academic programme combining the executive master of business administration and the executive master of public administration. The programme comprised five cohorts since the co-operation began, with 43 participants completing it ahead of its conclusion after eight years with the graduation of its final cohort in May 2026, he said.

He noted that one of the most distinctive features of this experience was bringing together leaders from the public and private sectors and providing opportunities for intensive academic and professional exchange between Doha and Berlin.