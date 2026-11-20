When His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's aircraft crossed into German airspace this week, four Eurofighter jets of the German Air Force rose to escort it. On landing in Berlin, a 21-gun salute rang out. The next morning, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received him with full military honours, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz sat down with him for talks.

This was not a working visit, and not a courtesy call. It was a state visit: the highest honour in diplomatic protocol, the one a nation reserves for the partners it values most. And Germany left no doubt about how much it values this one.

At the Federal Chancellery, the chancellor made plain that Berlin wants to take the relationship to the next level. He welcomed Qatar's pledge of a further €15 billion in investment in the German economy, which he said would strengthen co-operation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation. He spoke of closer security co-operation, of joint protection against cyberattacks, of partnerships in the defence industry and of the reconstruction of Syria as a shared priority. He recognised Qatar's mediation between Washington and Tehran. And the two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements between the two governments, among them an accord on security co-operation between the two interior ministries.

None of this happened by chance. It is the fruit of months of quiet, patient work by teams in Doha and Berlin, much of it far from the cameras. Above all, it reflects something Germany has come to value deeply: a Qatari peace diplomacy that is consistent, principled and pragmatic. In Berlin this week, that diplomacy carried the day.

Peace as practice

Qatar's position has always been simple: we believe in peace, and we believe in dialogue. Not as slogans, but as practice. When conflicts break out in our region, Qatar is the country that keeps the channels open, sits the parties down, and does the patient, unglamorous work of mediation. It is principled, because it rests on international law and on the dignity of every civilian caught up in war. It is pragmatic, because it keeps open the lines of communication that any settlement will eventually need. As His Highness said in Berlin, lasting peace and security can only come through a political agreement.

That conviction is exactly what brought us to Berlin. Germany, too, believes that wars end at the negotiating table and that international law, not force, must be the reference point. On that foundation, two very different countries have found a great deal in common.

A friendship built over decades

Germany has long been one of Qatar's most important partners, and the numbers show it. Bilateral trade passed US$2.02 billion in 2025, up 11.8% in a year. Qatari investment in Germany stands at around €25 billion, anchored by the Qatar Investment Authority's stake in Volkswagen, close to 17% of the voting rights. From 2027, Qatar will supply Germany with up to two million tonnes of LNG a year for at least fifteen years.

Commitments on that scale, and over that span, are made only between partners who trust each other. This week's pledge builds on that foundation, and a state visit is how a nation affirms such trust in public.

Trust built in person

The friendship rests on people as much as on figures. On 19 November I sat down with Dr Dieter Romann, President of the German Federal Police. He worked alongside his Qatari counterparts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and he spoke of that experience with genuine warmth, of friendship and of trust. He described His Highness's visit as an opportunity to open new horizons for security co-operation between our two countries. A day later, those horizons began to take shape in the agreements signed at the Federal Chancellery.

Many Germans came to know Qatar at first hand in 2022, fans, journalists and officials alike. Bonds like these are what turn agreements on paper into partnerships that work.

What a state visit says

When the head of state of Qatar is received in Berlin on a state visit, with honours from the president and talks with the chancellor, Germany is not making a gesture. It is making a statement, at the highest level its constitution and protocol allow.

That statement says: this is a partner for peace, for dialogue and for the common good, and a partnership Germany means to grow.

Gaza, the Gulf and the rule of law

Nowhere does this partnership matter more than in the conflicts that weigh on our region. On Gaza, Qatar and Germany share a clear position: a two-state solution, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and a return to international law as the only legitimate framework for ending the conflict.

The same conviction guides our approach to the war with Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's vital energy routes. Qatar continues to press for a diplomatic way out, and Germany has recognised the value of that effort. President Steinmeier's proposal for a regional security conference, which His Highness invited him to take forward at the Doha Forum next month, is precisely the kind of idea Qatar's diplomacy exists to serve.

Qatar brings channels of communication and a proven record as a mediator. Germany brings its political and economic weight at the heart of Europe. Together, that is not a symbolic alignment. It is a real force for stability, at a moment when the region badly needs one.

The work ahead

This week in Berlin brought a 21-gun salute, a state banquet, and two countries sitting at the same table to talk about peace, then rising from it with new commitments in hand. The honours were Germany's to give. The partnership they celebrate is one both countries have built together, and one both now intend to take further.

The work of peace, of dialogue, of building something good together has entered a new chapter.