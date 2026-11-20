German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier accorded an official welcome to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at Villa Borsig in Berlin yesterday, marking the start of His Highness's state visit to Germany.

President Steinmeier received HH the Amir upon his arrival at Villa Borsig, where an official reception ceremony was held in honour of His Highness. It began with the playing of the national anthems of Qatar and Germany, after which HH the Amir inspected the Guard of Honour. Members of the official German delegation then shook hands with HH the Amir, while members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness greeted the German president.

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Following the ceremony, HH the Amir and President Steinmeier held a bilateral meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Qatar and Germany and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders subsequently held expanded talks, during which HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at visiting Germany at the invitation of President Steinmeier, saying the visit built on a history of reciprocal visits and reflected Qatar's commitment to further developing bilateral relations.

His Highness thanked the German president and the federal government for their warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting the strength of Qatar-Germany relations and Qatar's interest in convening the first round of the joint strategic dialogue to advance co-operation across various fields and co-ordinate diplomatic positions.

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HH the Amir noted that both countries share a commitment to mediation, promoting dialogue between conflicting parties and providing international development and humanitarian assistance.

His Highness also expressed appreciation for Germany's positions on various issues and its positive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

HH the Amir voiced confidence that the talks would provide an opportunity to further develop bilateral relations and strengthen diplomatic and economic co-ordination, opening broader prospects for co-operation in the coming years.

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The German president praised the progress in bilateral relations and expressed his desire to deepen and expand the close partnership between Germany and Qatar at all levels, building on their shared economic and security interests.

President Steinmeier also highlighted the two countries' commitment to respecting international law and resolving disputes peacefully, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomatic efforts in promoting regional and international security and stability.

The talks reviewed bilateral co-operation and ways to develop it, particularly in trade, industry, energy and investment, alongside an exchange of views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

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On the German side, attendees included Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Stefan Rouenhoff, State Secretary and Head of the Office of the Federal President Dorte Dinger, and several senior officials.