HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that Qatar regards Germany as an important partner, with the two countries enjoying a friendship spanning decades.

In joint press statements with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin yesterday, HH the Amir expressed hope that their discussions would contribute to further developing the economic partnership and strengthening consultations on issues of mutual interest in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples.

HH the Amir said the discussions covered co-operation in the fields of economy, investment, energy, industry, technology, security and defence.

His Highness noted that Qatar's long-term investments in Germany reflect its confidence in the strength of the German economy and its industrial expertise, while the contribution of German companies to Qatar's development projects demonstrates the depth of the partnership between the two countries.

HH the Amir said co-operation in the energy sector is founded on trust and commitment, contributing to security of supply and market stability.

His Highness highlighted opportunities to expand the partnership in scientific research, technology and advanced industries, as well as the role of strategic dialogue in strengthening co-ordination and following up on priorities for bilateral co-operation.

HH the Amir said he and the German chancellor also discussed regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, reaffirming the importance of respecting state sovereignty and international law, and prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes.

The discussions also addressed the Palestinian cause and the humanitarian situation in the region, with both leaders stressing the need to protect civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and sustain efforts to de-escalate tensions.

HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at meeting the German chancellor and thanked him for the invitation and warm reception, wishing Germany and its people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, Chancellor Merz hailed the success of his visit to Doha last February, saying yesterday's discussions built on the understandings reached during that visit to deepen the bilateral partnership.

The German chancellor affirmed that Qatar and Germany are strong partners and are working towards establishing a comprehensive partnership, with tangible progress being made in several areas. He pointed to a number of agreements set to be signed across various sectors.

Chancellor Merz also commended Qatar's mediation efforts between parties to conflicts, noting that diplomatic teams from the two countries remain in constant contact over related initiatives.

He stressed that strong, long-term partnerships assume even greater importance during periods of instability, adding that Qatar and Germany are committed to building such a partnership.

The German chancellor said both countries recognise that closer collaboration would enable them to achieve more together.

The joint press statements were attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Several German ministers and senior officials were also present. (QNA)