HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held official talks at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin yesterday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding co-operation across key sectors, alongside regional and international developments.

During the talks, the two leaders reviewed relations between Qatar and Germany and prospects for further developing them, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and energy.

The discussions also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them developments in the Middle East.

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Prior to the official talks, HH the Amir and Chancellor Merz held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed co-operation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it.

Following the talks, HH the Amir and the German chancellor witnessed the signing of several agreements between the governments of Qatar and Germany at the Federal Chancellery.

The agreements included a security co-operation agreement between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, and another security co-operation agreement between Qatar's Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior.

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The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a military co-operation agreement between the two countries and a letter of intent between Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Germany's Federal Foreign Office on co-operation in peace, reconciliation and dispute settlement.

The official talks were attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

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On the German side, the talks were attended by Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt, State Secretary and Federal Government Spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office Dr Geza Andreas von Geyr, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the Federal Chancellor Dr Gunter Sautter, Economic and Financial Adviser to the Federal Chancellor Dr Levin Holle, and a number of senior officials.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Several German ministers and senior officials were also present.

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