MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula/Agencies

Antioquia, Colombia: Colombian security launched an offensive against illegal mining operations in Antioquia, President Abelardo De La Espriella said Friday, striking at what he called "the structures that destroy our natural resources and fund illegal economies."

De La Espriella stated that Operation PORCE III, carried out in the municipalities of Anorí and Amalfi, raided two mining operations, disabled 30 mine entrances, 14 of which were sealed with civil engineering works, and destroyed 59 pieces of mechanized equipment alongside 11 explosives.

Security forces also seized six communication devices and rendered 260 million pesos worth of machinery and equipment unusable.

"We will not allow narco-terrorists to keep lining their pockets with our natural resources. THEIR BUSINESS IS OVER!," the Colombian president said on X.

On Monday, November 16, De La Espriella said that Colombian security forces blew up a dredge used for illegal mining on an Amazon jungle river during a three-day offensive, Reuters reported.

Reuters quoted the National Police saying that the Monday operation took place in a rural area of Tarapacá along the Puré River, in coordination with the Colombian Air Force and the Attorney General's Office, with the Colombian president remarking that they "will not allow criminals to keep destroying our Amazon and polluting our rivers," while noting that the operation would continue.