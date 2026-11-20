MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: The inaugural Eastern Africa Indigenous Seed Conference concluded on Friday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with delegates urging stronger efforts to leverage the diversity of Africa's indigenous food crops in fighting hunger and malnutrition.

The four-day conference, held under the theme "Realizing the Right to Food Through Seed Sovereignty," brought together senior policymakers, lawmakers, researchers and smallholder farmers from across Africa to discuss the role of indigenous seeds in achieving food and nutritional security.

Daniel Wanjama, executive director of the Seed Savers Network, said the conference has sparked renewed momentum toward placing indigenous seeds at the center of Africa's food systems transformation.

Wanjama said about 80 percent of the seeds African smallholder farmers use come from farmer-managed systems, most of which are indigenous varieties. He underscored the need to strengthen their conservation through legislation, public awareness and agricultural policy reform.

Key themes discussed during the conference included promoting farmer-managed seed banks, diversifying native crops to boost resilience and nutritional security, advancing gender equality and inclusivity, and supporting community-based seed enterprises.

Francoise Uwumukiza, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly from Rwanda, said regional lawmakers have rallied behind efforts to enact policies and legislation that promote the conservation of indigenous seeds as part of a broader food security and rural development agenda.

"We are pushing forward all the initiatives that focus on food systems transformation and indigenous seeds protection. These initiatives are part of an ambitious roadmap to ensure that we eradicate hunger in the region," Uwumukiza said.

Francis Ngiri, a smallholder farmer from Kenya, said governments should scale up support for community seed banks and indigenous crops to cope with climate shocks, shrinking arable land, pests and market volatility.