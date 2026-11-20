MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kiev: Ukraine received nearly 8 billion euros (about 8.79 billion U.S. dollars) from the European Union (EU) under the Ukraine Facility instrument, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said Friday.

"This is the largest single tranche in the history of the program. The funds have already been credited to the state budget. They provide vital support for maintaining financial stability and meeting the state's priority needs amid the full-scale war," Koretskyi wrote on Telegram.

Including this disbursement, Ukraine has received 13.57 billion euros (14.91 billion dollars) under the Ukraine Facility instrument this year, he said.

The Ukraine Facility entered into force in March 2024. It foresees up to 50 billion euros (54.95 billion dollars) of financial support for 2024-2027.