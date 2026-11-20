MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Thani participated on Friday in a panel session titled:“A Multi-Rail Future: What Should Come First?”.

In a statement, Qatar Central Bank said that the participation was on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, held from 18 to 20 November 2026.