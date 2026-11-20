MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Friday with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Group Dr. Hans Dieter Potsch, and his accompanying delegation, at His Highness's residence in Berlin.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between the two sides and prospects for their further development, particularly in the field of investment.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority Mohammed bin Saif Al Sowaidi.