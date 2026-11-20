MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Yokohama: The organizing committee of Qatar's pavilion at Expo 2027 Yokohama in Japan has unveiled its official logo, designed by Qatari artist Zainab Al Shaibani.

The logo blends Qatari heritage and identity with Japanese aesthetics, reflecting cultural ties between the two countries and presenting Qatari culture through a contemporary artistic vision.

Inspired by the Qatari agal, which resembles the number eight when untied, Al Shaibani explored its connection to Arabic letters, incorporating the rounded curves of Qaf and Ta in the word Qatar. The design combines the agal's curves with Arabic lettering, merging a traditional symbol with contemporary artistic expression.

She also incorporated the aesthetics of Japanese writing, particularly the fluidity of its lines, the balance of its compositions and its vertical orientation, highlighting the aesthetic affinities between Qatari and Japanese cultures.

Speaking about the design, Al Shaibani said in press statements that the Qatar Pavilion logo was based on an innovative concept expressing Qatari identity.

She explained that the shape formed by the agal when untied, which resembles the number eight, served as the starting point for exploring its relationship with the formation of Arabic letters, leading her to the letters Qaf and Ta in the word Qatar.

She noted that her study of the Japanese language and interest in its culture had enabled her to identify aesthetic similarities between Arabic calligraphy and Japanese writing, particularly in the fluidity and balance of their lines. She said she was keen to incorporate these qualities into the logo, bringing together the authenticity of Qatari identity and the aesthetics of Japanese culture.

Al Shaibani expressed pride in working with the organizing committee to design the pavilion's official logo, affirming that taking part in this national project offered an opportunity to present Qatari creativity to a global audience and highlight design as a visual language for expressing identity and promoting dialogue and cultural exchange.

Al Shaibani is a Qatari talent in design and visual arts. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, graduating with highest honors in 2021.

She also participated in an artist residency program at the International Studio and Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York in 2022, where she developed her artistic practice in screen printing and artist bookmaking.

The logo reflects the Qatar Pavilion's blend of authenticity and modernity, while promoting cultural dialogue.

Expo 2027 Yokohama will take place in Japan from March 19 to September 26, 2027, under the theme "Scenery of the Future for Happiness." It will focus on sustainability and harmony with nature, showcasing innovations for a more sustainable future.