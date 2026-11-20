MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Lisbon: Portugal's parliament voted on Friday to pass a Socialist Party (PS) proposal exempting value-added tax (VAT) from a basket of essential foods and eliminating tax breaks for "moderate rents."

The center-right PSD, CDS-PP and Liberal Initiative voted against, and the Communist Party abstained. The other parliamentary groups, including the far-right Chega, voted in favor, forming the majority needed to pass the proposal.

The zero VAT rate will apply for an initial three months from Jan. 1, 2027. It may be renewed for further three-month periods, subject to review that takes into account the trend in inflation and its effect on tax revenue.

The repeal covers tax benefits for rents of up to 2,300 euros (2,530 U.S. dollars) per month. Those benefits included a 10 percent income tax rate on rental income, which the government had introduced earlier this year.