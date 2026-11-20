MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Germany.

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The United States hosted the Federal Republic of Germany in Washington, DC, on November 19-20, 2026, for the 6th U.S.-Germany Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Science and Technology Cooperation. The State Department's Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Brendan Hanrahan, co-chaired the meeting with Germany's Dr. Effrosyni Chelioti, Director General for Strategies and Policy Issues and International Affairs and Europe at the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space.

The delegations used this JCM to deepen their cooperation in robotics, fusion energy, biotechnology, and critical minerals recovery. The delegations decided to promote joint research, agency-to-agency partnerships, shared technical standards where appropriate, and public-private collaboration to accelerate the path from scientific discovery to commercial application.

Both delegations reaffirmed the importance of securing the shared research ecosystem, determining to strengthen information-sharing and risk-analysis cooperation via Germany's National Research Security Platform. The two countries underscored that protecting critical and emerging technologies is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the bilateral research relationship.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a partnership that pairs German research, engineering, and manufacturing excellence with American research and commercialization strength, powering innovation that is mutually beneficial.

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