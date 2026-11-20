MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States took action against four corrupt Iranian regime insiders who illicitly sell oil to help fund the regime's military and its support for terrorism. Those designated include a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence officer and the son of the head of Mahan Air, an airline the regime uses to move weapons and fighters for the IRGC-Qods Force.

Today's action is part of Operation Economic Outcast, a whole-of-government campaign to cut off illicit money flows that sustain the Iranian regime. The United States will continue working to deny Tehran the revenue it uses to destabilize the region, threaten our partners, and pursue its dangerous ambitions.

Today's designations are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum, petrochemical, and aviation sectors, among other key sectors of the Iranian economy, and E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism authority. For more information, please see Treasury's Press Release.