MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The University of California, Los Angeles won the 23rd Annual National College Fed Challenge.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) won the 23rd annual national College Fed Challenge on Friday, a team competition that encourages undergraduate students to learn about the U.S. economy, monetary policymaking, and the role of the Federal Reserve System. Teams analyze economic and financial conditions and formulate a monetary policy recommendation, modeling the Federal Open Market Committee. The team, from Los Angeles, California, represented the San Francisco District and included Aarushi Maheshwari, Annika Chan, Atul Prasanth, Caitlyn Cox, Finn Karish, Eli Brooks (alternate), Kennedy Yang (alternate), Manasi Vartak (alternate), Ronojoy Borpujari (alternate), and Sahil Sudani (alternate). The team's advisers were Chris Surro and Ali Haider Ismail.

"I am very happy to congratulate the students who competed in this year's College Fed Challenge, especially the winners and finalists," said Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. "They took on the same big questions we policymakers face. I'm impressed by their talent, their rigor, and their eagerness to think hard about monetary policy and the economy."

This year's College Fed Challenge included 141 schools from 34 states across the nation, the most in the competition's history. Teams submitted video presentations or participated in local competitions last month. Twenty-one semi-finalist teams then participated in question-and-answer sessions held earlier this month, and seven finalists were invited to the Federal Reserve Board for the national finals. The other national finalists were the University of Chicago in second place and the University of Maryland, College Park in third place. Teams with honorable mentions include Cleveland State University, Harvard College, Pennsylvania State University, and St. Lawrence University.

Teams were evaluated on their economic analysis, responses to the judges' questions, teamwork, and presentations.

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