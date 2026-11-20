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Canceled doesn't always mean the charges stop. Billing mistakes and questionable subscription practices can leave unwanted payments appearing on your statements. Federal protections still exist. Although the FTC's Click-to-Cancel rule was overturned, other consumer laws may help you challenge improper charges. How you paid matters. Credit card billing disputes generally have a 60-day written-notice deadline, while certain automatic bank withdrawals can be stopped with advance notice. Keep proof and act quickly. Save cancellation confirmations, dispute improper charges, and report companies that refuse to resolve the problem.

You canceled the subscription three months ago. You even have the confirmation email to prove it. So why did another $29.99 charge just show up on your credit card?

You contact customer service, only to hear that your cancellation wasn't processed correctly. Maybe the representative insists you needed to call a different department or complete another step that nobody mentioned when you signed up. Now you're spending your afternoon trying to recover money from a service you don't even use anymore.

It's a familiar frustration, and those seemingly small charges can become expensive. Three months of unwanted $29.99 payments add up to nearly $90. Let them continue for a year, and you're out almost $360. Fortunately, you have options beyond arguing with customer service. Federal consumer protections can help you challenge improper recurring charges, although the rules depend on how you paid and what happened when you canceled.

Why Companies Sometimes Keep Charging After Cancellation

Not every recurring charge after a cancellation is deliberate misconduct. Sometimes an account wasn't properly closed, a payment was already being processed, or a customer misunderstood when the subscription would end. Other situations are harder to explain away. A company might make cancellation unnecessarily difficult, fail to disclose important renewal terms, or continue collecting payments after receiving a valid cancellation request.

The Federal Trade Commission encourages consumers to monitor their statements after canceling subscriptions and dispute charges that continue without authorization. Before assuming the company broke the law, check the cancellation confirmation and original agreement. Look for the effective cancellation date, any remaining contractual commitment, and whether the disputed charge covers service provided before cancellation.

If the company charged you for a period after your membership properly ended, you have a stronger basis for requesting a refund.

What Happened to the Federal Click-to-Cancel Rule?

You may remember headlines announcing that companies would have to make canceling subscriptions as easy as signing up. That was the idea behind the FTC's 2024 Click-to-Cancel rule. However, a federal appeals court overturned the amendments in July 2025 because the agency hadn't completed a required procedural step.

In February 2026, the FTC formally restored the earlier version of its Negative Option Rule, as documented in the Federal Register. That means the broader Click-to-Cancel requirements aren't currently enforceable federal law. But companies haven't been given permission to charge customers indefinitely. The FTC Act still prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices. The Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act also establishes requirements for certain online transactions involving automatic renewals and other negative-option arrangements.

State laws may provide additional protections, including specific cancellation requirements. The important distinction is that your rights haven't disappeared simply because one federal rule was overturned.

If You Paid With a Credit Card, Don't Miss This Deadline

Suppose you canceled a streaming service in August, but the company charged your credit card again in September and October. Your first instinct might be to contact the merchant and demand a refund. That's reasonable, but don't spend weeks waiting for the company to respond while a legal deadline approaches.

Under the Fair Credit Billing Act and Regulation Z, qualifying credit card billing errors can be disputed through your card issuer. To preserve the law's formal billing-error protections, you generally must send a written dispute to the appropriate billing-inquiries address within 60 calendar days after the first statement showing the error was sent.

That's not necessarily 60 days from the transaction date. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides guidance on submitting these disputes, including what information to include. Your letter should identify the disputed amount, the transaction date, and why you believe the charge is incorrect. Attach a copy of your cancellation confirmation if you have one.

You can also call your card issuer or initiate a dispute online, but don't assume those steps alone satisfy the formal written-notice requirements.

Automatic Bank Withdrawals Have Different Protections

What if the company takes money directly from your checking account every month? For covered preauthorized electronic transfers, Regulation E generally allows you to instruct your financial institution to stop a scheduled payment by notifying it at least three business days before the withdrawal. You can make the request orally or in writing, although the bank may require written confirmation within 14 days under certain circumstances.

The CFPB's Regulation E guidance also addresses what happens when a consumer revokes authorization for recurring debits. For example, if you canceled a gym membership and the company continues withdrawing $45 from checking, notify your bank that you've revoked authorization and ask it to block future covered payments from that merchant.

Make sure you also follow the appropriate cancellation process with the gym. Stopping a withdrawal doesn't automatically erase a legitimate contractual debt, and not every payment method follows identical rules.

If an unauthorized withdrawal has already occurred, report it promptly and ask the bank to investigate under the applicable error-resolution procedures.

Why Getting a New Debit Card Might Not Fix It

Some consumers try to stop recurring charges by replacing their debit or credit card. Unfortunately, that isn't always effective.

Card networks may offer account-updating services that allow participating merchants to receive updated payment credentials when a customer's card changes. That means a subscription payment could continue even after you've received a card with a different number.

Instead of relying on a replacement card, ask your bank about blocking a particular merchant, stopping recurring payments, and disputing charges that shouldn't have occurred. It's also worth asking whether the payment is connected to your card number or directly to your bank account. The answer can determine which solution works.

Keep the Evidence, Even After the Company Says You're Canceled

A cancellation confirmation can become surprisingly valuable when a company later insists your membership remains active. Save the email, screenshot the confirmation page, and keep any messages exchanged with customer service. If you canceled by telephone, write down the date, approximate time, and any confirmation number the representative provided.

Consider this example: You canceled a subscription on September 10, but the company charged you again on October 1. Having a dated confirmation gives you something concrete to show the merchant or your card issuer. Without it, the dispute may become an argument about whether the cancellation actually happened.

Don't delete your documentation the moment you receive a refund, either. Keep it until you've confirmed that the charges have stopped.

You May Not Have to Pay the Disputed Credit Card Charge Right Away

One of the more useful protections under federal credit card billing-error rules concerns what happens while a qualifying dispute is being investigated. After receiving a proper billing-error notice, a card issuer generally cannot require payment of the disputed amount or related finance charges during the investigation. You still need to pay the undisputed portion of your bill. The issuer generally must acknowledge the written dispute within 30 days, unless it resolves the matter sooner. It must then complete its investigation within two billing cycles, without exceeding 90 days.

These protections are explained in the CFPB's credit card billing-error resources. Don't simply stop paying your entire credit card bill because one subscription charge is being challenged. That could create an entirely separate financial problem.

When the Company Refuses to Cooperate

Sometimes customer service resolves the problem immediately. Other times, you receive a different explanation every time you call. If the company continues charging you after a valid cancellation, consider escalating the matter.

You can report potentially deceptive subscription practices through the FTC's ReportFraud website. Your state attorney general's consumer protection office may also accept complaints, particularly when state automatic-renewal laws are involved. If the problem concerns how your bank or credit card company handled the disputed transaction, the CFPB complaint portal may be appropriate. These complaints don't guarantee you'll receive your money back, but they can help document the problem and bring questionable practices to regulators' attention.

For a substantial amount of money or a complicated contract dispute, legal assistance may also be worth considering.

A Five-Step Plan to Stop Unwanted Subscription Charges

If you're looking at another charge from a company you already canceled, here's a practical way to handle it.

Find your confirmation email, account history, or other documentation showing when the service ended.Identify the unwanted charges, request a refund, and ask for confirmation that no additional payments will be taken.Explain the situation and ask about the appropriate dispute or stop-payment procedure for your payment method.Don't let repeated conversations with the merchant cause you to miss a formal dispute deadline.Verify that any promised refund arrived and that the company hasn't charged you again.

If you're unsure what to say, keep the message straightforward:

“I canceled my subscription on November 11, 2026 (or the date that you canceled) and received confirmation. My account was charged $20 (or the amount) on November 13 (or the date of the transaction) after the cancellation took effect. Please refund the improper charge, confirm that recurring billing has stopped, and provide a written response.”

You don't need an elaborate legal argument to explain the problem clearly.

Review Your Recurring Payments Before They Become a Bigger Expense

Unwanted subscriptions aren't always the result of a company ignoring a cancellation. Sometimes people simply forget what they've signed up for. A free trial becomes a paid membership. An app you stopped using continues renewing. A service that once cost $8 a month gradually increases to $15. Try reviewing your bank and credit card statements every few months specifically for recurring charges.

Don't forget to check subscriptions managed through Apple, Google, or other third-party billing platforms. Deleting an app generally doesn't cancel the subscription connected to it.

You Canceled the Service. Now Make Sure the Payments Stop.

Canceling a subscription shouldn't require months of follow-up calls or repeated arguments about charges you never expected to pay. Although the federal Click-to-Cancel rule was overturned, other consumer protections still provide ways to challenge improper payments. The right approach depends on whether you're dealing with a credit card charge, an automatic bank withdrawal, or a disputed contract. The biggest mistakes are ignoring the charges, missing dispute deadlines, and assuming that a company will eventually correct the problem on its own. Keep your cancellation records, contact your financial institution when necessary, and follow up until the billing actually stops.

Have you ever canceled a subscription only to discover the company was still charging you months later? How did you finally get it resolved?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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