MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President, Thol Thirumavalavan, has expressed serious concern over the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a disputed stone pillar at Tirupparankundram in Madurai, warning that the decision could embolden communal forces and trigger religious tensions.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan described the order as surprising and shocking, urging the Tamil Nadu government to remain vigilant against attempts to exploit the sensitive issue and disturb communal harmony.

The VCK leader said that although the Supreme Court had granted an interim stay on the Madras High Court's ruling, it had simultaneously permitted the lighting of lamps on the disputed stone pillar during Karthigai Deepam on November 24.

He expressed particular concern over the court's observation that security could be provided by paramilitary forces if necessary, describing it as an indirect warning to the state government.

According to Thirumavalavan, the interim arrangement could create an impression that the disputed pillar was historically associated with religious worship, despite the absence of conclusive evidence establishing such a practice.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court itself had clarified that its order did not establish the pillar as a traditional place of worship or determine whether lighting a lamp there constituted an essential religious practice or an enforceable legal right.

Under the interim directions, a designated group organised by the temple authorities will be permitted to light the ceremonial lamp on November 24.

The Madurai District Collector will determine the composition and size of the group in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India, temple authorities and the city police commissioner.

The district administration will also decide the timing and route, while participants must leave immediately after completing the ritual.

The court has prohibited fresh construction, excavation or structural alterations at the site and directed that activities at the nearby dargah and mosque remain undisturbed.

The Collector must submit a compliance report within three days of the festival.

Thirumavalavan cautioned that although the permission was explicitly temporary, interim judicial arrangements in sensitive religious disputes could influence subsequent proceedings.

Expressing apprehension that a similar situation might arise in the Tirupparankundram dispute, he urged the state government to take adequate precautions to prevent communal mobilisation and maintain peace.