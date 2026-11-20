MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Several grocery chains are offering free Thanksgiving turkeys in 2026, although spending requirements and redemption deadlines vary by retailer. Billy F Blume Jr/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to wreck your grocery budget, especially if you know where to look for a free turkey. Several major grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving promotions for 2026, with some giving away whole birds when shoppers meet certain spending requirements. Others are offering free turkeys with qualifying purchases, loyalty rewards, or limited-time digital promotions. The catch is that not every free turkey is truly free, and some offers have deadlines that arrive before Thanksgiving Day. If you're still planning your holiday grocery trip, these are the deals worth checking before November 26.

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1. ShopRite: Free Turkey With $400 in Purchases

ShopRite is bringing back its Free Holiday Favorite promotion for Thanksgiving 2026. Shoppers who spend $400 on qualifying groceries between October 25 and November 26 can receive an eligible free or discounted holiday item, including a whole turkey. You'll need to use the same Price Plus club card throughout the promotion to track qualifying purchases. The official ShopRite promotion excludes certain purchases, including gift cards, prescriptions, and alcoholic beverages, and Maryland locations aren't participating. If you've already been shopping at ShopRite this fall, check your accumulated spending before purchasing a turkey elsewhere.

2. BJ's Wholesale Club: A Free Butterball Turkey

BJ's Wholesale Club offered members a free Butterball turkey worth up to $25 with a qualifying $150 purchase. The spending requirement had to be met in a single transaction between October 31 and November 9, meaning new shoppers can no longer qualify for this particular promotion. However, members who already qualified can redeem their digital turkey coupon through November 25. The coupon is available through the BJ's app or online account, with a limit of one turkey per eligible membership. If you shopped at BJ's earlier this month, it's worth checking whether you've already earned the reward.

3. H-E-B: Buy a Ham and Get a Turkey Free

Texas shoppers have another opportunity to save through H-E-B's Thanksgiving promotion. Customers who purchase a qualifying H-E-B spiral-sliced ham can receive a free Riverside frozen turkey weighing up to 12 pounds. The promotion is scheduled to run through November 26, subject to availability and applicable terms. Unlike grocery promotions requiring hundreds of dollars in accumulated spending, this deal is tied to purchasing a specific product. It's particularly useful for households planning to serve both ham and turkey during the holidays.

4. Hy-Vee: Another Buy-a-Ham Turkey Giveaway

Hy-Vee is offering a similar Thanksgiving promotion for shoppers across much of the Midwest. Purchase a qualifying Hormel Cure 81 whole boneless ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White turkey weighing between 10 and 14 pounds. The promotion runs through November 29, giving shoppers additional time beyond Thanksgiving Day. However, purchasing a ham you don't need simply to obtain a turkey may not produce meaningful savings. Compare the total cost with the price of buying a discounted turkey separately before deciding which option works best.

5. Weis Markets: Turn Rewards Points Into a Turkey

Weis Markets customers can use accumulated loyalty rewards to reduce their Thanksgiving grocery bills. Shoppers who earn 400 Weis Rewards points can redeem them for a qualifying free frozen turkey or another eligible holiday item. Those with fewer points may have options for discounted turkey purchases instead. The promotion continues through November 26, but shoppers should check their rewards balances and applicable redemption requirements. If you've been earning points during ordinary grocery trips, this could be one of the easiest ways to avoid paying extra for the holiday centerpiece.

6. GIANT: Redeem 400 Points for a Free Turkey

GIANT shoppers in Pennsylvania can also turn their grocery loyalty rewards into a Thanksgiving turkey. Customers with 400 qualifying Choice Rewards points can redeem them for a frozen turkey weighing up to 20 pounds. Eligible brands include Shady Brook Farms, Jennie-O, Northern Pride, and Honeysuckle White. The promotion runs through November 26, with other holiday food options available for qualifying shoppers. Before heading to the store, check your rewards account to confirm that you have enough points and that your preferred turkey is available.

7. Instacart: A Limited-Time Free Turkey Promotion

Instacart is offering one of the more unusual Thanksgiving deals of 2026. Between November 18 and November 22, eligible customers can receive up to $40 off a qualifying whole turkey when placing a grocery order of at least $50. The turkey counts toward the minimum purchase, and the promotion is limited to available offers at participating retailers. Instacart is releasing a limited number of free-turkey offers during the promotional period, so availability isn't guaranteed. Delivery fees, service charges, and tips may still affect the total amount paid even when the turkey itself is fully discounted.

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8. Local Food Banks May Offer Turkeys Without a Purchase

Grocery promotions aren't the only way to obtain a Thanksgiving turkey without paying for the bird. Food banks, community organizations, churches, and charitable groups sometimes distribute free turkeys or complete holiday meal boxes. Unlike retail promotions, these programs may not require shoppers to purchase groceries or maintain a loyalty account. Use the Feeding America food bank locator or call 211 to identify nearby programs and ask about eligibility, registration, and pickup dates. Supplies and distribution schedules vary, and some organizations require advance registration.

The Free Turkey Deal That Could Actually Cost You More

A free turkey isn't necessarily a bargain when it requires spending far more than you originally planned. For example, spending an extra $100 on groceries you don't need to earn a turkey worth $20 would leave you financially worse off. On the other hand, if you already spend $400 at ShopRite during the qualifying period, the reward could be a genuine bonus. The same principle applies to buying a ham specifically to receive a free bird. Always calculate the total cost of qualifying purchases rather than focusing exclusively on the word“free.”

What If You Don't Qualify for a Free Turkey?

Several major retailers are offering discounted turkeys and affordable Thanksgiving meal options in 2026. A November 19 grocery price comparison identified Kroger-brand frozen turkeys advertised at 48 cents per pound with a digital coupon, while Publix had qualifying frozen birds advertised at 59 cents per pound. Target and Walmart also offered relatively inexpensive store-brand turkey options without requiring the same type of large qualifying purchase. Prices and availability vary by location, and digital offers may require activation before checkout. For many households, a deeply discounted turkey will be a better deal than trying to qualify for a free one.

Check the Deadline Before Heading to the Store

Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year, but several promotions end earlier. BJ's qualifying purchase period has already closed, while eligible members have until November 25 to redeem their turkey coupons. Instacart's limited-time promotion ends November 22 or sooner if the available offers run out. Other chains, including ShopRite and Weis, have redemption deadlines on Thanksgiving Day. Check the store's current advertisement or rewards account before making a special trip.

Your Best Thanksgiving Deal May Already Be Waiting

The easiest way to save on Thanksgiving dinner may be to take advantage of grocery spending you've already completed. Loyalty rewards, previously earned coupons, and qualifying purchases can sometimes turn an expensive holiday centerpiece into a free addition to your meal. If you don't qualify for a retail promotion, local food assistance programs and low-priced grocery turkeys provide other options. Just remember that availability, participation, and promotion requirements can differ by location.

Have you found a free turkey promotion at your grocery store this year, or are you planning to buy one at a discounted price?

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