MENAFN - IANS) Mussoorie, Nov 21 (IANS) The festival of Igas, also known as Budhi Diwali, a symbol of Uttarakhand's rich folk culture, traditional heritage and mountain life, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour in Mussoorie.

A grand cultural programme was organised at Silverton Parking in Kulri under the joint aegis of the BJP Mussoorie Mandal and the Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association. Local residents, traders, BJP workers and tourists participated enthusiastically in the celebrations, reflecting their strong connection with Uttarakhand's folk traditions.

The programme was inaugurated with traditional rituals by Nirmala Joshi and State Minister Jyoti Kotiya, who lit the traditional 'Bhailo'. The glow of pinewood torches, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional 'Dhol-Damau', filled the atmosphere with the vibrant colours of mountain culture.

Local folk artists enthralled the audience with captivating performances of traditional folk songs and dances. People also joined in the celebrations, dancing to the beats of the drums and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasised that Igas is not merely a folk festival celebrated after Diwali but also represents Uttarakhand's cultural identity, social unity and ancestral traditions.

They said that preserving folk culture and traditional customs has become increasingly important in the present era of modernisation. Such events play a significant role in connecting the younger generation with its cultural roots and ensuring that Uttarakhand's rich traditions are passed on to future generations.

They further highlighted that Mussoorie, besides being an internationally renowned tourist destination, is also an important centre of Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.

The speakers said that organising such cultural programmes helps promote local traditions while providing tourists with an opportunity to experience the region's folk songs, dances and traditional way of life.

Traditional mountain delicacies were distributed among the attendees towards the conclusion of the programme. The celebrations continued with fireworks, as people exchanged greetings and wished each other on the occasion of Igas.

The event offered a vibrant glimpse of Uttarakhand's traditional mountain culture and conveyed a message of social harmony, cultural preservation and solidarity through collective participation.