MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) KFC's $20 Friendsgiving Feast is available through November 29, 2026, exclusively to qualifying Rewards members ordering digitally at participating locations. SIN1980/Shutterstock

Hosting Friendsgiving sounds like a great idea until you start adding up the grocery bill. Between the main dish, side dishes, drinks, and desserts, even a casual gathering can become surprisingly expensive. KFC is offering a new $20 Friendsgiving Feast that could make feeding a small group considerably easier. The limited-time bundle includes fried chicken, nuggets, sides, and dipping sauces, but there's a catch that could leave some customers paying regular menu prices instead. Before heading to your nearest KFC, here's exactly what's included, how to claim the offer, and whether it's actually a good deal.

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What's Included in KFC's $20 Friendsgiving Feast?

KFC's new Friendsgiving Feast includes a combination of bone-in chicken and nuggets designed for sharing. Customers receive four pieces of dark-meat fried chicken, 12 chicken nuggets, two large sides, and two dipping sauces. That's 16 individual pieces of chicken, although nuggets are obviously much smaller than traditional bone-in pieces. The $20 price applies to the qualifying bundle before taxes, tips, and applicable fees. For households that don't want to prepare an elaborate holiday meal, the package offers a convenient alternative to cooking everything from scratch.

The Catch: You Can't Just Walk In and Order It

The biggest restriction involves how customers purchase the meal. According to a November 19 report from QSR Magazine, the Friendsgiving Feast is exclusively available to KFC Rewards members ordering digitally. That means customers must use the KFC website or mobile app rather than assuming the same promotion is available at the counter. The offer must be redeemed before completing checkout, and participating locations may vary. Customers who don't follow those steps could miss the advertised price even when their restaurant carries the qualifying items.

You Need a KFC Rewards Account

Customers who aren't already KFC Rewards members can join the chain's free loyalty program. Once registered, they can sign in through the KFC app or website and look for the Friendsgiving Feast promotion. The offer is limited to one redemption per account, so ordering multiple discounted bundles through the same account isn't permitted. Customers should confirm that the discount appears in their cart before submitting payment. Taking a moment to check the final price can prevent an unpleasant surprise when the order is processed.

The Deal Runs Through November 29

KFC introduced the promotion just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Friendsgiving Feast is scheduled to remain available through November 29, 2026, at participating restaurants. That gives customers an opportunity to use the offer during Thanksgiving weekend as well as for gatherings before the holiday. However, availability can vary by restaurant, and individual locations may have different menu inventories. Checking the app before making plans is especially important when you're counting on the meal to feed several guests.

There's Another Catch: No Substitutions

The $20 Friendsgiving Feast isn't a completely customizable meal. KFC's published promotional terms state that substitutions aren't permitted. Customers should review the available side selections and bundle details before assuming they can replace items with their personal favorites. The promotion also cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. If you're hoping to stack a coupon on top of the Friendsgiving price, the terms don't allow it.

Taxes and Fees Could Push the Price Higher

The advertised $20 price doesn't necessarily represent the final amount you'll pay. Sales tax, applicable service charges, delivery fees, and tips can increase the total depending on how the order is placed. For example, a hypothetical 7% sales tax would bring the meal to $21.40 before any other charges. Delivery can make the purchase more expensive than picking it up yourself. Compare the final checkout total rather than assuming the promotional headline reflects every cost.

Is $20 Actually a Good Price for the Food?

The bundle provides 16 pieces of chicken in total, along with two large sides and two sauces. Dividing $20 by four people would produce a theoretical cost of $5 per person before taxes and fees. However, the amount of food may not satisfy four hungry adults, particularly because most of the chicken pieces are nuggets. A family with young children might find the portions more practical than a group expecting a traditional holiday dinner. The value depends on your group's appetite and whether you'd otherwise purchase the same food at regular menu prices.

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Don't Expect a Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner

Despite the Friendsgiving name, this promotion doesn't include a turkey. The centerpiece is KFC's fried chicken, accompanied by nuggets and the two included sides. Customers hoping for stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and other traditional holiday foods would need to provide those separately. That doesn't make the offer a bad deal, but it changes how shoppers should evaluate the total meal cost. It's better suited to a casual gathering than a complete replacement for a traditional Thanksgiving spread.

KFC Is Also Offering Double Rewards Points

The Friendsgiving Feast arrives alongside another November promotion for loyalty members. Through November 30, KFC is running its Finger Lickin' Fan Fest promotion, offering double points on qualifying digital purchases. The company has also expanded the number of items available through its rewards program during the promotion. As QSR Web reported on November 20, the promotion gives digital customers additional opportunities to earn rewards. Customers should review the separate offer terms because the Friendsgiving discount and rewards promotion have different conditions.

Compare It With Grocery Store Meal Deals

KFC's $20 feast isn't the only budget-friendly holiday option available this year. Several retailers are advertising Thanksgiving grocery bundles intended to feed larger groups, although those packages require cooking and preparation. For example, Money's November 2026 grocery comparison identifies holiday meal offers from Aldi, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Those bundles may provide more traditional Thanksgiving foods, but their advertised prices and serving estimates aren't directly comparable to a prepared restaurant meal. The better value depends on whether you're prioritizing convenience, total portions, or the lowest possible cost per person.

How to Make the Most of the $20 Offer

Start by checking whether your preferred KFC location participates in the promotion. Sign in to your Rewards account, select the qualifying feast, and confirm the discount before paying. If you want to minimize costs, compare pickup with delivery and account for any additional charges. Think about whether the included sides and chicken portions will be enough for everyone attending. Planning around the actual contents of the bundle can help you avoid expensive last-minute add-ons.

A Budget-Friendly Friendsgiving With a Few Rules

KFC's $20 Friendsgiving Feast offers an affordable way to serve fried chicken and sides without spending hours in the kitchen. However, the deal is limited to Rewards members who order through the company's digital channels at participating restaurants. Substitutions aren't allowed, additional fees may apply, and the promotion ends November 29. For a smaller, casual gathering, it could be worth considering alongside grocery store holiday meal deals.

Would you serve fried chicken for Friendsgiving to save money, or is a traditional turkey dinner worth the extra effort?

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