A teacher and the headmaster of a government school in Bihar's Gopalganj district have been suspended after six Class 11 students were taken on an unauthorised trip to Rajgir, and the teacher was accused of inappropriate conduct with them. When the locals found out about the incident, the situation got worse. When they got to the school, they beat and abused the teacher. Additionally, they disrupted the school by discarding chairs and tables. On social media, a video of the attack has gone viral.

The incident happened at a Vrindavan rural higher secondary school. From October 2 to October 5, the six girls went on a trip with teacher Ehsan Akhtar. He asserted that the parents of the youngsters gave their agreement and that the trip was being planned under a government program.

However, the teacher had funded the trip himself, and it had not been approved by the education department.

शिक्षक-एहसान अख्तर

प्रिंसिपल-श्री भगवान यादव

एहसान अख्तर 6 बच्चियों को टूर के बहाने

घुमाने ले गया था,वो भी अकेले.

मामला संज्ञान में आते ही प्रशासन ने दोनों को

ससपेंड कर दिया है.

ये घटना बिहार के गोपालगंज के थावे प्रखंड की है.

MY का बेहतर परफॉरमेंस है. Dhananjay Tiwary (@DhananjaTeewary) November 20, 2026

School Headmaster Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the role of the school's headmaster, Krishna Bhagwan Yadav, has also come under suspicion. According to an investigation, he knew about the unapproved travel but failed to notify top education department officials. In addition to allegations about school administration, the investigation uncovered anomalies in the school's attendance record and testing practices.

Education Department Takes Action

District Education Officer Amarendra Kumar Pandey immediately terminated instructor Ehsan Akhtar and headmaster Krishna Bhagwan Yadav in response to the investigation's conclusions and Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari's directives.

After discovering that a teacher had brought pupils on an unauthorized excursion to Rajgir, the department launched an inquiry, according to the District Education Officer. He stated that the headmaster had also been subject to disciplinary action.