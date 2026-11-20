5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).

5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).

5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).

5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).

5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).

Online Only Bidding Set to Close on a Brick Home on a Cul-de-Sac in Alexandria VA with Renovation Opportunity Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 2 BR/2.5 BA brick home w/basement and attached garage on.41± acre cul-de-sac lot in the Brookland Estates neighborhood of Alexandria, VA with public utilities, fenced side and backyard and conveniently located in the heart of Northern Virginia on Tuesday, November 24 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Located on a cul-de-sac in an established Alexandria neighborhood, this Fairfax County property presents an excellent opportunity for buyers with vision,” said Nicholls.“Renovate the home, refresh the landscaping, and take advantage of a desirable Northern Virginia location convenient to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, and employment centers. Bring your contractor, explore the possibilities and bid your price.”“Conveniently located in the heart of Northern Virginia, this property offers access to major commuter routes, employment centers, shopping, dining, recreation, and the many amenities of the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson..Date: Online only bidding begins to close onTuesday, November 24, 2026 @ 12:00 PM (Eastern)..Location: 5810 Pratt Ct., Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County)..2 BR/2.5 BA brick ranch/rambler-style home on.41± acre cul-de-sac lot in the Brookland Estates neighborhood of Alexandria, VA (Fairfax County).The home measures 3,024± gross sf. and features two bedrooms (den could be converted to an extra bedroom) and 1.5 bathrooms on the main level and one full bathroom in the basement. It also has an open kitchen/dining room area, den, living room w/fireplace, unfinished basement w/fireplace, attic w/pull-down access and single car attached drive-under garage..Flooring: carpet throughout; vinyl & tile in kitchen and bathrooms.Covered front porch/patio.Heating: oil-fired hot water boiler w/radiant heat (275-gallon freestanding oil tank in basement) & 2 wood-burning fireplaces; Cooling: window units.Public water & sewer; electric water heater.Concrete driveway; 2 storage sheds; fenced side & back yards.Electric: Dominion EnergyFor more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-748-1359

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bidding Set to Close on 2BR/2.5BA Brick Home w/Basement & Garage in Fairfax County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group November 21, 2026, 03:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.