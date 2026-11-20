MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, including Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, as weather conditions are expected to bring widespread showers to several parts of the state over the next few days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the department, isolated places in the Western Ghats districts and southern Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rainfall on Saturday, while rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually across coastal and southern districts.

The department has predicted moderate rainfall on Sunday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

Light showers are also likely at isolated locations in other coastal districts and parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase further on Monday, with heavy showers forecast in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

The forecast indicates that the coastal belt and parts of southern Tamil Nadu could experience significant rainfall activity, particularly in areas where weather conditions favour the development of rain-bearing clouds.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected in several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni and Tenkasi.

The weather department said rainfall distribution would vary across the state, with some districts likely to receive only scattered showers while others could experience more intense spells.

The forecast comes during the northeast monsoon season, which is a major source of rainfall for Tamil Nadu, particularly its coastal districts.

The expected rainfall could provide additional moisture to agricultural areas in the Cauvery delta region, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, where farming activities depend significantly on seasonal rainfall.

However, sustained heavy showers could also lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas, particularly in coastal towns and urban centres with inadequate drainage facilities.

Residents in districts identified for heavy rainfall have been advised to follow subsequent weather bulletins for updated information on rainfall intensity and geographical coverage.