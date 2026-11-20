MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The government has highlighted its reform agenda to enhance the critical mineral sector's global competitiveness through geological exploration, responsible mining, advanced processing, research, recycling and technology-enabled governance.

Speaking at the Ministry of Mines-FICCI closed-door industry interaction, Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, outlined recent auction reforms, including relaxation of minimum bidder requirements for certain minerals and automatic issuance of Letters of Intent, according to an official statement.

Chandra apprised participants of the various initiatives and measures already undertaken or under consideration by the Ministry.

He addressed operational challenges relating to mineral block development. He urged the industry to actively consider extraction of critical minerals from resources such as redmud, said the statement.

On overseas critical mineral investments, he discussed the importance of enabling mechanisms to improve project viability.

Chandra emphasised the Ministry's continued efforts to address industry concerns through policy and regulatory reforms, institutional coordination and targeted interventions, while encouraging industry to actively participate in strengthening India's domestic and overseas mineral supply chains.

Dr. Pankaj Satija, Co-Chair, FICCI Mining Committee, appreciated the ministry's reforms in exploration, mineral auctions and mine operationalisation.

He highlighted growing global supply chain vulnerabilities arising from export controls, domestic value-addition requirements and processing technology restrictions, underscoring the importance of diversified and resilient mineral supply chains for India's industrial and economic security.

The event also witnessed the launch of a concept paper, titled 'Enabling Overseas Investment in Critical Minerals: Policy, Financial and Institutional Framework for Securing India's Critical Mineral Supply Chains'.

Chandra emphasised that to secure mineral supplies, opportunities are being explored both at domestic as well as overseas level.

He observed that the paper's emphasis on moving from MoUs to project delivery aligns with the Ministry's efforts, including KABIL's overseas engagements, and expressed interest in examining its recommendations.

FICCI noted that the concept paper, prepared pursuant to the mandate received from the Ministry of Mines, draws on extensive research and stakeholder consultations to identify barriers to overseas mineral investments and propose actionable solutions.

-IANS

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