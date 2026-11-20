Oracle Secures Funding for OpenAI Infrastructure Contract Targets

Oracle has secured the funding required to fulfil its infrastructure contract with OpenAI and expects to generate more than USD 30 billion in free cash flow in FY2029, the company said on Saturday, seeking to address concerns over its financing requirements and growing investment commitments.

In a post on X, Oracle said its final capital raise earlier this month had made it the first hyperscaler to be fully funded for the current investment cycle. It added that the financing outlined during its Investor Day, including vendor financing, was already in place.

"Oracle has secured all the funding we need to fulfill our contract with OpenAI," the company said, adding that any further private discussions with vendors were additional options and not necessary for delivering on the agreement. The company also rejected potential media reports suggesting otherwise, describing any claims that its ability to meet the OpenAI contract depended on further financing discussions as incorrect.

Providing an update on its infrastructure partnership with OpenAI, Oracle said construction at its Abilene campus, where Astra-6 was trained, was nearly complete. Its next gigawatt-scale campus at Shackelford is fully permitted, while the handover of NVIDIA Vera Rubin racks in its data halls is on track to begin in the coming weeks. The infrastructure expansion forms part of Oracle's efforts to support the growing computing requirements associated with advanced artificial intelligence models and its partnership with OpenAI.

On its financial outlook, Oracle said it continued to expect positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal year 2028. It is targeting more than USD 30 billion in free cash flow in FY2029 and expects to begin self-funding future growth from that year. The company said the statements concerning its future plans, expectations and financial targets were forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The clarification comes as Oracle continues to expand its AI infrastructure investments, with the company emphasising that its existing financing arrangements are sufficient to meet its commitments to OpenAI without depending on additional vendor discussions.