Gujarat CM Reviews Smart City Library Facilities for Student Success

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Smart City Library in Dahod district on Friday and interacted with students preparing for competitive examinations, reviewing the reading facilities, study arrangements and other amenities available at the centre.

During his visit, the Chief Minister took stock of the library's facilities for students and young people, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations. He also interacted with students to understand their academic activities and enquired about their studies and examination preparations.

The visit was part of the state's initiative, themed 'Vaanchse Gujarat, To Aagad Vadhse Gujarat', which emphasises the importance of reading and access to learning resources in promoting educational development. During the interaction, Patel gained insights into the role played by libraries in encouraging reading habits among young people and providing them with modern facilities for focused study.

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements available at the Smart City Library, including the reading environment and study facilities, aimed at supporting students in their academic pursuits. The visit also highlighted the importance of accessible library infrastructure in providing students with suitable spaces and resources for learning and competitive examination preparation.

Through the initiative, the state government seeks to encourage reading habits among youth and strengthen the role of libraries as centres of knowledge and learning. The Chief Minister's interaction with students also provided an opportunity to understand their study requirements and the facilities they use while preparing for examinations. The Gujarat government has emphasised the importance of libraries in fostering a reading culture among young people and ensuring access to modern study arrangements. The visit concluded with a review of the library's facilities and an interaction with students using the centre for their studies.