MENAFN - GetNews) An inspiring, humor-filled memoir illustrates how familial love, cherished memories, and a change in perspective can help navigate the personal challenges of caregiving.

Hawaii, USA - Nov. 20, 2026 - In her debut memoir, A to Zillion: Managing Her Dementia and Remembering Our Lives Befor, Susan Byrne-Wickey shares a heartfelt and often humorous account of her family's six-year caregiving journey, showing how love, laughter, and adaptability enabled them to deal with the unexpected challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia.

Drawing on over 50 years of family memories, Byrne-Wickey alternates between past and present, paying tribute to the relationships, personalities, and experiences that significantly influenced their lives before the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Organized in an unconventional A-to-Z format, the book blends personal reflections, amusing anecdotes, and practical insights into the realities of caring for someone who is no longer herself. Rather than focusing solely on the hardships, Byrne-Wickey highlights the significance of volunteer family and friends, and paid caregivers whose support and compassion made a crucial difference.

At its heart, A to Zillion is a love story about a family whose affection for one another gave them the strength to embrace the difficult responsibilities of managing someone else's life while finding comfort, humor, and joy along the way.

Ultimately, Byrne-Wickey offers a simple yet powerful reminder,“When life becomes chaotic, humor is the key to survival, and love is the thread that holds it all together.”

About the Author

Susan Byrne-Wickey is a retired educational leader, wife, mother, and debut author who dedicated 32 years to Hawaii's public education system. Through heartfelt storytelling and humor, she celebrates family relationships and encourages others as they navigate life's challenges.

For more information about the book and author, visit: a2zillion

Global Book Network - Susan Byrne Wickey, Author of A to Zillion