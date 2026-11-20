MENAFN - GetNews)What if the key to financial independence wasn't waiting for the next promotion, but creating opportunities of your own? In Set Your Own Salary, seasoned entrepreneur, author, and educator, shares his passion for entrepreneurship and encourages individuals to recognize the possibilities of building a business and taking greater control of their professional and financial futures.

With 35 years of experience as a startup business founder and another 15 years as an entrepreneurship professor, Day brings a lifetime of practical knowledge and educational insight to his mission of helping others succeed. His work reflects a deeply held belief that entrepreneurship is more than a career choice. It is an opportunity to develop character, strengthen skills, create wealth, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Throughout his career, Day has dedicated himself to making entrepreneurship more accessible, particularly to veterans and individuals seeking new professional opportunities. As a co-founder of Veterans Florida, STRIVE, and RISE Veterans Entrepreneurship Programs, he has helped advance initiatives designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence to pursue business ownership.

Beyond his work with startups and entrepreneurship education, Day has embraced emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, lean startup methodologies, and business automation. His continued interest in innovation reflects his commitment to helping entrepreneurs adapt to a rapidly changing business environment.

Day is also the author of Understanding Lean Startup and Ignite the Entrepreneur, as well as the creator of educational resources including the Entrepreneurship Quick Study Guide and Lean Entrepreneurship Guide, published by BarCharts. His contributions to entrepreneurship education extend to his long-running Current in Entrepreneurship blog, which he has edited since 2011.

A two-tour Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Day brings a strong sense of service and purpose to his professional endeavors. His accomplishments also include recognition as a Fellow of the American Academy of Entrepreneurs and contributions to entrepreneurship education through nationally recognized programs.

At the heart of Set Your Own Salary is Day's belief that entrepreneurship can transform lives not simply through financial rewards, but through the confidence, independence, and opportunities it creates for individuals, families, and communities.

Through his book and continuing educational efforts, Day hopes to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions, embrace innovation, and discover the possibilities of creating their own success.

About the Author

Clinton E. Day, MBA, also known as Clint Day, is an entrepreneur, author, educator, and two-tour Vietnam veteran with 50 years of combined experience in business development and entrepreneurship education. An MBA graduate of Salve Regina University, he specializes in lean startup methodologies, evidence-based entrepreneurship, agentic artificial intelligence, and business automation. He has contributed to entrepreneurship programs supporting veterans and aspiring business owners and continues to advocate for entrepreneurship as a pathway to personal and economic empowerment.

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Book: Set Your Own Salary

Author: Clinton E. Day, MBA

Genre: Business / Entrepreneurship / Personal Development

Global Book Network - Clinton Day, Author of Set Your Own Salary