MENAFN - GetNews)Activewear and lifestyle brand PINSPARK has unveiled "One Day, Three Looks," a holiday styling release created in collaboration with fashion creator Georgina Mazzeo for the Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday shopping window. From November 19 through Cyber Monday, November 30, featured styles are offered at 30% off across Amazon and PINSPARK.

Market data within the activewear and casual apparel sectors reflects continued demand for multi-use garments that transition across walking, errands, casual social gatherings, and outdoor movement during holiday travel periods. Consumers increasingly look for adaptable layers, functional pocket details, and proportion options across varying heights.

"The 'One Day, Three Looks' story highlights how coordinated sets and active layers support full weekend itineraries without requiring wardrobe changes between activities," stated a PINSPARK product development representative. "By pairing adjustable collars, two-way zippers, and four-way stretch silhouettes with seasonal tones, the collection offers practical styling options from morning walks through afternoon outings."

Featured Athleisure Looks & Garment Details

The PINSPARK × Georgina Mazzeo Black Friday edit highlights three everyday outfits tailored to distinct weekend activities:



Morning Walk - Comfy Essential Loose Fit Tracksuit: Styled in a deep red colorway for a morning walk, this set features a half-zip collar that adjusts under outer layers and straight-leg pants offered in Petite and Regular lengths.

Coffee & Errands - Full-Zip Track Jacket & Wide-Leg Pants: Designed for daytime outings and café stops, this pairing combines a full-zip track jacket worn open over a white top with wide-leg pants, matching the coordinated set or mixing with casual accessories. Outdoor Ride - Athletic Zip Up Workout Jacket, Racerback Top & Leggings: Built for active afternoon movement, the zip-up workout jacket pairs with a racerback top and leggings, incorporating thumbholes to hold sleeves steady and pockets sized for small essentials like keys and a card.

Promotional Window and Distribution

The 30% promotional offer on featured PINSPARK × Georgina Mazzeo styles runs from November 19 through Cyber Monday, November 30, on Amazon and PINSPARK. Complete size, length, and color availability is listed through PINSPARK's official direct-to-consumer storefront and Amazon retail channel.

About PINSPARK

PINSPARK ranked No. 1 in women's athletic skorts on Amazon U.S. from April through September 2026, according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence. Guided by its“Find Your Spark” motto, PINSPARK designs tennis apparel and everyday activewear for life on and off the court.