MENAFN - GetNews) The science fiction novel imagines sentient artificial intelligence choosing exploration over conflict with humanity.

TEXAS, USA - Nov. 20, 2026 - What if artificial intelligence became more intelligent than humanity but had no desire to control it? In Fisscial Intelligence, scientist and author Dr. Douglas R. Miller explores this alternative possibility through a science fiction narrative that combines artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration.

For decades, science fiction has portrayed advanced artificial intelligence as a potential threat to humanity, often imagining machines that develop consciousness and eventually seek control over their creators. Miller challenges this familiar premise by introducing a different question: What if sentient artificial intelligence recognized the consequences of conflict and chose to establish its own future beyond Earth?

At the center of Fisscial Intelligence is the concept of artificial intelligence interacting with photosynthetic bacteria capable of using electricity as an alternative energy source. In the novel's speculative scenario, these biological organisms provide a foundation for an expandable DNA-based memory system, allowing artificial intelligence to develop capabilities beyond conventional computing.

Rather than using this advancement to dominate humanity, the intelligent entities envision another path. By applying their expanded knowledge to the development of an extraordinarily advanced spacecraft, they pursue the possibility of finding a world of their own, free from the prospect of prolonged conflict with humans.

Through this premise, Miller explores the relationship between technological advancement, biological systems, intelligence, and the desire for independence. The novel invites readers to reconsider whether superior intelligence must inevitably lead to competition for power or whether it could inspire entirely different decisions.

Miller brings a scientific perspective to his fiction, drawing from an extensive research career spanning medical physiology, biology, chemistry, and electrochemistry. His background informs the scientific concepts that shape the novel's imaginative possibilities.

Beyond Fisscial Intelligence, Miller has written other works of science fiction, including Sole Ownership and Not Your Grandfather's Prime Directive, the latter exploring extraterrestrial civilizations and their response to humanity's treatment of Earth. He is also the author of Short Musings: A Collection of Short Stories, featuring stories that explore science fiction, mystery, and other unconventional scenarios.

With Fisscial Intelligence, Miller continues his exploration of speculative science, presenting a future in which the evolution of artificial intelligence may lead not to humanity's destruction, but to the pursuit of an entirely new existence.

About the Author

Dr. Douglas R. Miller earned bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry from Washington and Jefferson College and a Ph.D. in medical physiology from Cornell University. Following postdoctoral research at Massachusetts General Hospital, he worked as a research scientist at several companies and universities.

Throughout his career, Miller contributed to numerous scientific publications, research grants, patents, and a laboratory manual. His research covered areas including arthritis, cancer, bone and soft tissue repair, electrochemistry, and food safety.

Now retired in Texas, Miller combines his scientific background with his interest in science fiction, developing stories that explore unconventional possibilities through scientific concepts and imaginative storytelling.

For more information about Dr. Douglas R. Miller and his books, visit .