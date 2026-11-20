Nobody publishes a minimum order for wood-plastic composite decking, because the number changes with the profile, the colour, the length and the destination. What can be explained is where the minimum comes from, and what each stage of the order costs you to risk.

Jacky, Export Sales Manager at Ningbo Yida Wood Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.|Published 2026-11-10|Updated 2026-11-10|Checked against our published product range

The four stages, in order

Most minimum order arguments I have with buyers are not about the factory, they are about the stage of the order each side has in mind. One of us is pricing a repeat order against a settled colour and a settled bundle plan, the other is pricing a first trial with everything still open, and both numbers are correct for a different question. The way out is to name the stage first, then talk about minimums. This guide covers the six factors that set a minimum, the paperwork that must be ready before a container loads, and the one email that gets you a quotable number.

Stage 0 - the sample order

A sample order proves the profile, the colour and the surface texture, and it costs you almost nothing beyond freight. Cut pieces of every profile and colour you are considering and put them in front of the customer who will approve the material. On our classic decking range that means samples across nine published models, from 140 mm to 150 mm wide and 10 mm to 30 mm thick, and the point of the stage is comparison: lay the pieces side by side in daylight, because a surface that looks warm under showroom light can look grey outdoors.

What a sample cannot tell you is how the colour behaves at scale. Pigment dispersion, the grain print and the surface finish only become honest in continuous production. Treat this stage as a filter that removes the wrong options, not as the decision.

Stage 1 - the pilot run

This is the stage where a minimum order first appears, because colour and tooling are being committed. A WPC line runs wood fibre and polymer through an extruder with a profile die, and the colour comes from a masterbatch batch that has to be mixed, tested and consumed. A co-extruded board adds a thin cap layer in a second colour, and that cap is another batch with its own run length. So the first meaningful order is not "a few thousand boards", it is a statement about how much of one colour and one profile can be produced without stopping the line for a changeover.

Because the minimum is a property of the batch rather than of the product list, a minimum quoted without a colour and a profile is meaningless. Our published classic decking range lists nine models, and every one of them has its own die, its own colour and its own bundle plan. Two buyers can both ask for "150 mm decking" and receive two very different minimums, because one of them wants the shallow-groove profile in a specific brown and the other wants a lighter, thinner board for a residential project.

Stage 2 - the trial container

The trial container is the first order where freight makes sense, and it is also the first point at which the specification has to freeze. A container holds a fixed volume, so the real question is how the boards divide, not how many you need. The bundles and the corners decide the packing arithmetic, and once you have seen one container loaded the arithmetic of your project becomes obvious. Most buyers tell me afterwards they should have started there rather than with a sample and a long negotiation.

Because every additional colour and profile in a container is another changeover on the line, the cleanest container is one profile, one colour, one length, with the remaining volume filled by a second profile from the same family. Our classic series is built for that: three widths and four thicknesses in nine combinations, with matching cladding and fence in the same material. Tell me the mix you want and I will tell you which combination loads cleanly.

Stage 3 - the repeat order

The repeat order is where the economics finally improve, because the line is already set up for your mix. The colour is approved, the die is running, the bundles are sized and the documentation is filed. That is the stage at which the minimum drops to a container-loading quantity, and the only stage where a distributor can hold stock and stay price-competitive.

Buyers who plan for stage 3 from the start do better than those who negotiate stage 0 hard and discover the constraints at stage 2. The practical advice is short: choose your colour from our published range unless your volume genuinely supports a dedicated batch, and decide the width and thickness from your project rather than from your minimum.

What actually sets the minimum on a decking line

Six factors move the number, and only one of them is the price per square metre. The profile die decides which boards can be produced in a run without a tool change. The colour batch decides how many metres of one colour can be made before a new batch is needed. The co-extrusion cap layer adds its own batch when you order a two-colour board. The board length decides how the bundles divide, since a longer board changes the packing arithmetic. Packaging decides how the container is filled, and the destination market decides which document set must be complete before loading.

Our nine published classic decking models, as listed on the classic decking category page. The code carries the width, the surface and the thickness.