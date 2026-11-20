(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo,Zhejiang, China-November 20, 2026
Nobody publishes a minimum order for wood-plastic composite decking, because the number changes with the profile, the colour, the length and the destination. What can be explained is where the minimum comes from, and what each stage of the order costs you to risk.
Jacky, Export Sales Manager at Ningbo Yida Wood Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.|Published 2026-11-10|Updated 2026-11-10|Checked against our published product range
The four stages, in order
A sample order commits freight money only, and it filters profiles and colours before you spend on production.
A pilot run is where a minimum first appears, because a colour batch and a die run have a size below which they make no sense.
A trial container is the unit that makes freight work, and it is where colour, profile and length have to be fixed.
The repeat order is where the economics finally improve, because the line is already set up for your mix.
Most minimum order arguments I have with buyers are not about the factory, they are about the stage of the order each side has in mind. One of us is pricing a repeat order against a settled colour and a settled bundle plan, the other is pricing a first trial with everything still open, and both numbers are correct for a different question. The way out is to name the stage first, then talk about minimums. This guide covers the six factors that set a minimum, the paperwork that must be ready before a container loads, and the one email that gets you a quotable number.
Stage 0 - the sample order
A sample order proves the profile, the colour and the surface texture, and it costs you almost nothing beyond freight. Cut pieces of every profile and colour you are considering and put them in front of the customer who will approve the material. On our classic decking range that means samples across nine published models, from 140 mm to 150 mm wide and 10 mm to 30 mm thick, and the point of the stage is comparison: lay the pieces side by side in daylight, because a surface that looks warm under showroom light can look grey outdoors.
What a sample cannot tell you is how the colour behaves at scale. Pigment dispersion, the grain print and the surface finish only become honest in continuous production. Treat this stage as a filter that removes the wrong options, not as the decision.
Stage 1 - the pilot run
This is the stage where a minimum order first appears, because colour and tooling are being committed. A WPC line runs wood fibre and polymer through an extruder with a profile die, and the colour comes from a masterbatch batch that has to be mixed, tested and consumed. A co-extruded board adds a thin cap layer in a second colour, and that cap is another batch with its own run length. So the first meaningful order is not "a few thousand boards", it is a statement about how much of one colour and one profile can be produced without stopping the line for a changeover.
Because the minimum is a property of the batch rather than of the product list, a minimum quoted without a colour and a profile is meaningless. Our published classic decking range lists nine models, and every one of them has its own die, its own colour and its own bundle plan. Two buyers can both ask for "150 mm decking" and receive two very different minimums, because one of them wants the shallow-groove profile in a specific brown and the other wants a lighter, thinner board for a residential project.
Stage 2 - the trial container
The trial container is the first order where freight makes sense, and it is also the first point at which the specification has to freeze. A container holds a fixed volume, so the real question is how the boards divide, not how many you need. The bundles and the corners decide the packing arithmetic, and once you have seen one container loaded the arithmetic of your project becomes obvious. Most buyers tell me afterwards they should have started there rather than with a sample and a long negotiation.
Because every additional colour and profile in a container is another changeover on the line, the cleanest container is one profile, one colour, one length, with the remaining volume filled by a second profile from the same family. Our classic series is built for that: three widths and four thicknesses in nine combinations, with matching cladding and fence in the same material. Tell me the mix you want and I will tell you which combination loads cleanly.
Stage 3 - the repeat order
The repeat order is where the economics finally improve, because the line is already set up for your mix. The colour is approved, the die is running, the bundles are sized and the documentation is filed. That is the stage at which the minimum drops to a container-loading quantity, and the only stage where a distributor can hold stock and stay price-competitive.
Buyers who plan for stage 3 from the start do better than those who negotiate stage 0 hard and discover the constraints at stage 2. The practical advice is short: choose your colour from our published range unless your volume genuinely supports a dedicated batch, and decide the width and thickness from your project rather than from your minimum.
What actually sets the minimum on a decking line
Six factors move the number, and only one of them is the price per square metre. The profile die decides which boards can be produced in a run without a tool change. The colour batch decides how many metres of one colour can be made before a new batch is needed. The co-extrusion cap layer adds its own batch when you order a two-colour board. The board length decides how the bundles divide, since a longer board changes the packing arithmetic. Packaging decides how the container is filled, and the destination market decides which document set must be complete before loading.
Our nine published classic decking models, as listed on the classic decking category page. The code carries the width, the surface and the thickness.
|Model
|Board width
|Thickness
|Surface family
| YD140RH25
| 140 mm
| 25 mm
| RH grooved
| YD140S25
| 140 mm
| 25 mm
| S wood grain
| YD140SH25
| 140 mm
| 25 mm
| SH shallow groove
| YD142S10
| 142 mm
| 10 mm
| S wood grain
| YD150H25
| 150 mm
| 25 mm
| H
| YD150H30
| 150 mm
| 30 mm
| H
| YD150S20
| 150 mm
| 20 mm
| S wood grain
| YD150RH30
| 150 mm
| 30 mm
| RH grooved
| YD150SH25
| 150 mm
| 25 mm
| SH shallow groove
Grooved WPC classic decking in the 150 mm class. Source: Ningbo Yida Wood Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., 2026.
Our range spans six product families - classic decking, co-extrusion decking, three-dimensional embossed decking, classic cladding, co-extrusion cladding and fencing - which matters because a container mixing decking and cladding from the same material base is easier to sell and to document.
The documents that must exist before the container loads
Compliance is a gate, not a formality, and it is the stage where schedules slip when nobody checks early enough. For European destinations the reference is the CE route with its EN 15534 test evidence, and the framework underneath it is the Construction Products Regulation, recorded in the EUR-Lex text of Regulation (EU) No 305/2011. The standardisation work behind those declarations sits with CEN, described in the CEN-CENELEC construction products overview.
For North America the reference buyers ask for is the performance rating framework, and ASTM D7032-21 is the specification that sets performance ratings for wood-plastic composite and plastic lumber deck boards, stair treads, guards and handrails. The companion reference for the material data itself is ASTM D7031-11, the guide for evaluating mechanical and physical properties of wood-plastic composite products. Formaldehyde is a separate question in the United States, and the US EPA's formaldehyde reference page is where buyers usually start the conversation on composite wood products.
Where I add value on a municipal project: not in the paperwork, but on site. For landscaping, architectural and municipal work I can walk the site with you before the order is fixed and look at the substrate, the drainage and the substructure spacing, because a container that arrives for a frame that cannot carry it is a very expensive mistake one email that gets you a quotable minimum
Send me six lines and I can quote a minimum in one reply instead of three rounds of clarification. The profile you want, with the model code if you have picked one already. The colour, and whether it is one of ours or your own. The board length. The destination country and port, because the documentation set follows the market. The quantity you need for the project, even if it is an estimate. And the stage you are at, which today means sample.
With those six answers I can tell you the minimum for that combination, the loading plan, the document set, and whether your quantity supports a dedicated colour batch or whether a published colourway is more sensible. If a date is tight I will say so before you commit.
What we publish, and what we deliberately do not
Our website publishes the product range, the certificates and the company facts, and it deliberately publishes no minimum order quantity. Ningbo Yida Wood Plastic Technology has close to ten years of research, production and sales experience behind the Yida brand, and our material is marketed on being waterproof, moisture-proof, mildew-proof, insect-proof, stain-proof and crack-proof for outdoor architecture, landscaping and municipal work. Our factory sits in Qingyong Industrial Park, Dongwu Town, Yinzhou District in Ningbo, and we run our own research, manufacturing, sales, after-sales and construction team.
Because one number would be wrong for nine models, six colour families and every private label project, we do not print an MOQ on our classic decking pages. We will quote a minimum for your combination in writing. We will not publish one number and let you discover the conditions later.
About us
Ningbo Yida Wood Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. is proud to introduce our innovative wood plastic composite material that combines the natural beauty of wood with the durability of plastic profiles. With nearly ten years of R&D, production and sales experience, we have become a leading manufacturer and supplier of new wood-plastic composite materials.
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