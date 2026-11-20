MENAFN - GetNews) Spearfish-based custom home builder coordinates architectural design, site infrastructure, and construction to develop luxury mountain estates.

Spearfish, SD - Nov. 20, 2026 - Rae Marie Homes, a luxury estate builder based in Spearfish, South Dakota, is offering whole-property planning for private mountain estate construction in the Black Hills, coordinating custom architectural design, land development requirements, and construction. Led by owner Kurt Campbell, the company develops luxury residences that reflect each homeowner's lifestyles, long-term priorities, and the natural characteristics of their properties.

The approach addresses the complexities of building luxury homes in the Black Hills, where forested slopes, rocky terrain, changing elevations, and seasonal weather conditions can influence architectural layouts, site preparation, and construction costs. Rae Marie Homes considers these factors from the earliest planning stages to establish a cohesive vision for the residence and surrounding property.

“Building a luxury estate is about understanding what matters most to the people who will live there,” said Kurt Campbell, owner of Rae Marie Homes.“Every property has its own possibilities, and every homeowner has different expectations. Our responsibility is to bring those together in a home that feels personal, functions well, and remains meaningful to its owners for years to come.”

A Comprehensive Approach to Whole-Property Estate Planning

Rae Marie Homes' approach to estate development accounts for infrastructure and land improvements alongside the home's architectural design. Larger acreage properties often require well drilling, septic systems, road and driveway construction, utility connections, and wildfire defensible space.

These requirements are evaluated during the initial site assessment to give homeowners a clearer understanding of the project's scope and associated costs before major decisions are finalized. The planning process also includes access roads, building placement, drainage, and outdoor living areas to establish how the entire property will function.

Rae Marie Homes draws on over 35 years of industry experience to address site challenges involving steep slopes, wooded terrain, and limited construction access. The company coordinates foundation placement, site preparation, and construction logistics according to each property's specific conditions, creating beautifully crafted homes that support a lifetime of meaningful living.

This whole-property approach extends to garages, patios, recreational areas, and landscaping, with interior selections such as natural stone, exposed timber, custom millwork, and cabinetry coordinated to complement the overall estate design.

Residences feature expansive gathering areas, private suites, recreational spaces, and outdoor entertainment areas, with large windows, vaulted ceilings, and covered patios that complement the Black Hills landscape.

A Legacy of Custom Homebuilding in the Black Hills

Campbell brings hands-on construction experience to the design process, overseeing architectural details, material installations, and finishing work. His involvement helps maintain consistency between approved plans and completed construction while keeping homeowners involved in important project decisions.

Since its founding, Rae Marie Homes has developed a portfolio of custom luxury residences throughout the Black Hills. Its completed projects showcase a range of architectural styles and property layouts suited to the region's distinctive setting.

Rae Marie Homes serves homeowners across the Black Hills region of South Dakota and Wyoming, including those developing private acreage properties and custom mountain residences.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit .

About Rae Marie Homes

Rae Marie Homes is a family-run luxury home builder based in Spearfish, South Dakota, serving the Black Hills region of South Dakota and Wyoming. With over 35 years of building experience in the region, the company specializes in custom residences and private mountain estates. Its design-build services cover architectural planning, interior selections, site development coordination, and construction, with an emphasis on personalized design, quality craftsmanship, and attention to detail throughout each project.

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