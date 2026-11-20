(MENAFN- GetNews) Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China-November 20, 2026 At LVMA CNC, we have been closely monitoring the trends in the gaming and consumer electronics markets, and the pre-release buzz surrounding "Grand Theft Auto 6" (GTA 6) is impossible to ignore. The excitement surrounding this game has inspired us to create an 3d printed gaming accessories. Our design team began working on this project three months before the game's expected release. Our vision was to design a themed game controller stand for the PS5 controller that not only incorporates the visual style of "GTA 6" into the player's gaming space but also serves its practical function as a controller stand. After a few rounds of design work we settled on a custom stand with a rear display sign, tree-shaped decorative elements, and a support structure made of several parts. To cover different user preferences, we made the product in three versions:

Single Controller Edition: a non-illuminated version designed to hold one game controller.

Dual Controller Edition: a non-illuminated version with two controller holders for displaying two game controllers. LED version: Adopts the same design but adds an illuminated display sign, making the stand more eye-catching in a gaming setup. We use PETG material and produce it via FDM 3D printing technology. The product is split into multiple independent components for production and assembly; this method ensures the required shape and structural details while maintaining production flexibility.

Category Details Industry Gaming & Consumer Electronics Product GTA 6 Theme Game Controller Stand Product Variants Single Controller Edition, Dual Controller Edition, LED Edition Services Provided Custom 3D Printing, Rapid Prototyping Technology FDM 3D Printing Material PETG Product Structure Multi-Part Printed Assembly Surface Finish As-Printed Finish

The Challenges

The main challenge lies in how to construct a structure composed of multiple parts and ensure that the decorative details remain stable after assembly. The display stand includes a rear display board, palm tree decorative elements, and several vertical support pillars; each component must be precisely placed in its respective position.

We also need to address the connection between the support pillars and the base plate. The support pillars have a diameter of approximately 20 mm; if fixed directly to the base plate, we cannot achieve our expected structural assembly effect. Therefore, we need a practical method to align and fix these components.

In addition, the three versions require different functional layouts. The "Single-Handle Version" needs to remain compact, accommodating only one handle, while the "Dual-Handle Version" requires more space and the ability to support two handles. The "LED Version" needs to incorporate an illuminated display board without altering the overall aesthetic design.

Furthermore, since the GTA 6 Theme Game Controller Stand is manufactured using FDM 3D printing, we must carefully consider the geometry and print layout of each component while retaining the original design details, so as to ensure that each part can be successfully produced and assembled.

Our solution

We adopted a split FDM 3D printing solution, using PETG material to manufacture individual components.

Split FDM 3D printing

We split the original design into multiple independently printable components, including the base plate, vertical support pillars, and decorative elements. Each part is produced separately using PETG filament via an FDM printer; this approach allows us to construct complex shapes without having to print the entire structure at once.

Customized Base and Positioning Design

We have reserved multiple positioning holes on the base plate for installing acrylic rods and other assembly components. These holes not only determine the installation position of each part but also provide a stable foundation for the overall structure.

Acrylic Rod Alignment and Support Column Assembly

The vertical support column has a diameter of approximately 20 mm and features a hollow interior design to accommodate the acrylic rod. During assembly, first insert the acrylic rod into the reserved positioning hole on the base plate, then slide the printed support column over the rod. This forms a precisely aligned support structure used to carry the display board at the rear.

PETG Material and Surface Polishing

We select PETG material for its excellent toughness and impact resistance, making it highly suitable for the FDM 3D printing process. All printed parts retain their original surface finish after printing, and burrs are removed through polishing. No subsequent surface treatment is required, allowing the vibrant colors of PETG to be showcased.

Three Product Configurations

These three styles are all modified based on the same design, and we have adjusted them according to the different needs of players. The "Single Handle Version" has a simple structure and can hold one handle; the "Dual Handle Version" is designed for players who enjoy two-player games and can accommodate two handles. If users are looking for a more visually striking effect, there is also an "LED Version" available, which adds a luminous display board on top of the original gaming-style design.

The Results

This project uses multi-part FDM 3D printing technology to transform the beloved design elements of "GTA 6" into a functional game controller stand. We used PETG material to print the base plate, hollow support column, and decorative components separately. By using reserved positioning holes combined with acrylic rod components, we achieved precise alignment and stable support for the rear display board.

This stand comes in three styles, covering a variety of needs. The finished stand provides practical controller storage while presenting a gaming aesthetic, offering emotional value to gamers, and the colors also match the game's style. If you have more ideas you would like to realize, please feel free to contact us, and we will help you bring your creative concepts to life.

About us

LVMA CNC was established in 2018 as an integrated division focused on parts machining and export services. Our own factory, founded in 2004, contributes more than 20 years of experience in precision manufacturing.