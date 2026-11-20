MENAFN - GetNews)AERIA HAIR, a luxury human hair wig brand specializing in Russian hair wigs and premium Jewish sheitels, is strengthening its presence in the international wig market by combining carefully sourced European hair, traditional craftsmanship, and personalized customer service.

With more than 12 years of experience in the luxury wig industry, AERIA HAIR has established a strong focus on high-quality Russian human hair wigs, particularly for Orthodox Jewish women seeking natural-looking, comfortable, and elegant sheitels.

Premium Russian Virgin Hair: The Heart of AERIA HAIR

At the center of AERIA HAIR's collections is its carefully selected Russian and Ukrainian human hair, valued for its exceptionally soft texture, fine strands, natural movement, and beautiful original colors.

Unlike heavily processed hair, AERIA HAIR's natural-color virgin Russian hair retains its original cuticle structure without acid washing or silicone coating. This commitment to preserving hair integrity helps maintain the natural appearance and delicate characteristics that distinguish premium Russian hair sheitels.

The company works with experienced sourcing teams in Russia and Ukraine to select high-quality human hair before transforming it into luxury wigs through specialized production and meticulous quality control.

Luxury Sheitels Designed for Natural Beauty

AERIA HAIR specializes in luxury Jewish wigs, also known as sheitels, offering a diverse collection of Russian Hair Lace Top Sheitels, Silk Top Wigs, Bandfall Wigs, and custom human hair wigs.

Its signature Lace Top Sheitels feature fine Swiss lace, carefully hand-tied hair, natural-looking hairlines, and flexible parting options. Customers can select different lengths, natural hair colors, cap sizes, and densities to achieve their preferred appearance.

Beyond Russian hair wigs, AERIA HAIR also offers Brazilian human hair wigs, providing additional options for highlighted colors, customized hairstyles, and different budgets.

Kosher Certification and Respect for Jewish Traditions

Understanding the importance of religious requirements for Orthodox Jewish women, AERIA HAIR has completed a rabbinical factory inspection and obtained Kosher wig production certification.

The company emphasizes transparency regarding hair origins, production methods, and certification coverage, helping customers make informed purchasing decisions.

A Global Brand Built on Quality and Trust

Founded by Joey Wei and developed alongside his wife, Sophia Zhang, AERIA HAIR operates from Qingdao, China, serving international customers across the United States, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and other global markets.

The company supports individual customers, professional wig stylists, salons, and wholesale partners through personalized consultations, international shipping, and selected customization services.

“Our philosophy is simple: exceptional hair quality and honest service are the foundations of lasting customer relationships,” said Joey Wei, founder of AERIA HAIR.“We want every woman who chooses our Russian hair wigs and sheitels to experience natural beauty, comfort, and confidence.”

As international interest in premium human hair wigs continues, AERIA HAIR remains focused on responsible sourcing, craftsmanship, and long-term customer relationships.

About AERIA HAIR

AERIA HAIR is a luxury human hair wig brand operated by Qingdao Aeria Hair Products Co., Ltd., specializing in Russian virgin hair wigs, luxury Jewish sheitels, Lace Top Wigs, Silk Top Wigs, and premium human hair solutions.