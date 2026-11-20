MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this in a televised interview, Ukrinform reports.

"Drones are attacking virtually around the clock. We are seeing more than 100 drones during the day, roughly, and up to 200 drones every night. Many of them are jet-powered," he said.

According to Ihnat, the ratio of conventional to jet-powered drones varies from day to day. On some days, jet-powered UAVs account for as much as 95%, while on others, conventional Shahed drones make up as much as 90% of the total. He also explained that Russia's choice of drone type depends on how quickly it wants to hit a target, the nature of the target and weather conditions.

Russia launches up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one may have crossed into Poland – Ihnat

Ihnat stressed that these factors must be taken into account when planning air defense to ensure that forces and equipment are properly allocated and aerial targets can be intercepted.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used more than 400 attack drones and 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, in its latest strike. The targets included energy infrastructure and logistics facilities, particularly bridges. Eight people were killed and nearly 30 injured in the attack.

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