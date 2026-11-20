MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 21 (IANS) The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested the alleged key shooter in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh following a brief exchange of fire at a hotel in Zirakpur, officials have said.

A woman who was accompanying the accused was also apprehended during the operation.

Police teams traced the accused, identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bahman, across several locations, including Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur in Rajasthan, before finally locating him at a hotel in Zirakpur, Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said late on Friday.

Happy Bahman, a resident of Akbarpura Kacha Pacca village in Patti, Tarn Taran, sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire after police teams cordoned off the hotel premises. He was subsequently overpowered and arrested on the spot before being shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sharing details of the operation, Special DGP (AGTF) Promod Ban said the police had received specific technical and human Intelligence inputs indicating that Happy Bahman was staying at the hotel. Acting on the information, an operational team led by DSP AGTF Rajan Parminder Singh launched a cordon-and-search operation to apprehend him.

During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the accused and the police team. Following the brief encounter, the injured accused was overpowered and taken into custody, while the woman accompanying him was also apprehended.

The arrest is considered significant in the investigation into the October 11 murder of ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the Counter Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur.

The 55-year-old police officer was on his way home to Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran district when motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him on the Naushera-Lohka road and opened fire. He died at the scene of the attack, according to a report by NDTV.

Following the killing, the Punjab Police launched an extensive manhunt to identify and apprehend those involved in the murder. During the investigation, officials also examined the suspected involvement of the Doni Bal gang and its rivalry with other criminal networks operating in the region.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other associates who may have been involved in the murder. The police have also identified another accused in the case, and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

A case (FIR No. 186 dated October 11, 2026) was registered at Sirhali police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and identify all those involved in the killing.