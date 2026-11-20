MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, November 21 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday night.

The actor was seen turning protective of his pregnant wife as they made their way out of the venue. Kiara, who is expecting the couple's second child, looked radiant in a bright pink outfit as the two were seen spending some quality time together.

In visuals from their outing, Kiara was seen exiting the venue from the other side, while Sidharth immediately walked ahead to escort her. The actor also appeared mindful of the paparazzi and fans around them, stopping people from getting too close and ensuring that Kiara was comfortable.

While leaving, Sidharth helped Kiara get into the car first before following her inside. He then turned towards the paparazzi and fans gathered outside, smiling and waving at them before leaving.

The paparazzi also captured visuals of Kiara from inside the car. The actress was seen glowing in her pregnancy, and appeared to be smiling and laughing during the conversation with Sidharth.

Sidharth and Kiara announced in October that they are expecting their second child. Their announcement featured their daughter Saraayah's tiny hand alongside baby socks, with the couple writing,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025. The couple, who got married in February 2023 after falling in love during the making of Shershaah.

The couple had recently also appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, where they candidly gave a glimpse into their plans for parenthood. When the topic of expanding their family came up, Kiara said“bas ho gaya” touching her baby bump, indicating that they may not be looking at having more children in the future.

–IANS

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