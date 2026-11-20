MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Itanagar on Friday night on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, will attend a series of programmes on Saturday and Sunday, including reviews of major development projects and various matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said on Saturday.

Upon his arrival at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Friday night, HM Shah was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, other ministers, political leaders and senior government officials.

A senior official said that on Saturday morning, the Home Minister would present the President's Police Colour, the highest honour bestowed upon a police force in India, to the Arunachal Pradesh Police in recognition of its distinguished service.

The ceremony will be held at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy at Banderdewa in Itanagar. Shah will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On Saturday afternoon, the Home Minister will review major development projects in Arunachal Pradesh and subsequently chair another meeting to review various matters concerning the MHA and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Both review meetings will be held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. Chief Minister Khandu had earlier said that the Home Minister would also distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel of the police and forest departments and address the gathering.

On Sunday, Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, will attend a Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

During the conference, he will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela.

On Sunday afternoon, he will inaugurate the 12th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi in Itanagar. The Home Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon after completing his engagements in the strategically important border state, the official said.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the state capital and Papum Pare district in view of the Home Minister's visit.

The Papum Pare district administration has declared the entire district a 'No Fly Zone' from November 20 to 22 as a security measure.

District Magistrate Mamu Hage issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the flying of all aerial devices during the three-day period.

The restrictions cover drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons and all forms of aerial photography and videography across the district.

According to the order, the restrictions have been imposed to prevent any disturbance, unlawful activity or potential threat to the safety and security of the VVIP during the visit.

Shah's visit assumes significance as Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a series of protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The proposed mega hydropower project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state over the past several months, with local residents and various organisations expressing concerns over its potential impact on the region.

The Home Minister is also likely to hold discussions with leading organisations spearheading the protests against the proposed project.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a sensitive international border stretching 1,863 km with three neighbouring countries -- China (1,126 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km).

Meanwhile, the Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has sought an assurance from the Union Home Minister that the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project would not be imposed on indigenous communities, who have been protesting against the proposed dam on the Siang river.

The Congress also said that the Home Minister should respond to several other issues, including alleged corruption in highway projects.

“The Congress Party will continue its nationwide mass campaign under the powerful slogans of 'Vote Chor -- Gaddhi Chor' and 'Samvidhan Bachao – Desh Bachao'.

“This movement is aimed at defending the sanctity of the electoral process, protecting the people's right to vote, safeguarding democratic institutions and upholding the Constitution of India,” the party said in a statement.

The Opposition party further said that Shah's visit should go beyond ceremonial engagements and official announcements and provide an opportunity for the Centre to take concrete decisions and offer written assurances and time-bound commitments on issues affecting the state.