MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her late father and daughter Aaradhya, affectionately addressing them as 'Daddy-Ajjaaa' and her 'Angel' Aaradhya.

Expressing her unconditional love on Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture from Aaradhya's baby days and wrote that her affection for them was eternal, infinite, and forever beyond.

She wrote:“Birthday Love my dearest darlings Daddy-Ajjaaa and my Angel Aaradhya. Love You eternally, infinitely, unconditionally forever and beyond.”

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya and the granddaughter of cinema icons Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek fell in love with Aishwarya whilst filming Dhoom 2. Their engagement was announced in January 2007. The couple married in April 2007 according to traditional Hindu rites.

Aishwarya won the Miss World 1994 pageant and later established herself as one of the most-popular and influential celebrities in India. In 2004, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with dual role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama film Iruvar, and her Bollywood debut that same year in the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

The actress was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, an epic historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. The second of two cinematic parts based on the 1954 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy, it serves as a direct sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others. It continues to follow the prince Arulmozhi Varman (who would become the emperor Rajaraja I) and his family as they deal with threats to the Chola Empire. Aishwarya played dual roles in the film.