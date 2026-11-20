Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 21: Check Latest Price In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And More
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 11,524
|Rs 12,571
|Rs 1,74,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 11,509
|Rs 12,556
|Rs 1,74,900
|Chennai
|Rs 11,509
|Rs 12,556
|Rs 1,74,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 11,509
|Rs 12,556
|Rs 1,74,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 11,509
|Rs 12,556
|Rs 1,74,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 11,509
|Rs 12,556
|Rs 1,74,900
What Affects the Prices of Gold and Silver?
Global demand, changes in the US currency, expectations for interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical developments are some of the local and worldwide variables that affect the price of gold and silver.
Although local taxes, shipping costs, and bullion association rates might cause variances between towns, changes in worldwide bullion prices are reflected in India's domestic market.
Additionally, buyers should keep in mind that the final jewelry purchase price may contain extra manufacturing costs and 3% GST, which are not included in the given bullion prices.
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