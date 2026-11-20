MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Wallets linked to the Binance hack moved nearly $600 million in Ether over the course of two days, according to blockchain analytics. A significant portion of the outflows reportedly involved cross-chain activity, with some of the funds routed through swap infrastructure associated with THORChain and Chainflip-two protocols that have previously appeared in laundering pathways tied to North Korean-linked actors.

On Thursday, the attackers transferred about $248 million in ETH to newly created wallets. On Friday, they moved an additional 197,460 ETH -valued at roughly $346 million-bringing total ETH transfers to approximately $594 million across the two-day window, data compiled by blockchain analyst Onchain Lens and others shows.

Blockchain analysts say Binance -hack-linked wallets sent about $594 million in ETH to fresh addresses across two days. Some of the stolen funds were reportedly routed through cross-chain swap protocols, including THORChain and Chainflip. Estimates from analysts differ on how much went through Chainflip, with one noting only a“small portion.” Publicly tracked attacker addresses still reportedly held around 224,722 ETH (about $394 million), according to Arkham. THORChain's swap activity reportedly spiked, with 24-hour swap volume reaching $239 million and earnings recorded at about $243,000.

Key takeawaysLarge ETH outflows and cross-chain rerouting

According to blockchain data provider Onchain Lens, approximately $594 million in ETH was moved from wallets linked to the Binance hack into newly generated addresses. The transfers reportedly included routing via cross-chain swap protocols, suggesting the attackers used additional steps beyond simple consolidation.

Onchain Lens pointed to THORChain and Chainflip as the cross-chain routes used as part of the laundering flow. In a breakdown shared via social media, analyst SomaXBT estimated that THORChain accounted for most of the cross-chain activity tracked over the period, while Chainflip handled a smaller share.

One analyst, Specter, also weighed in on the relative contribution of Chainflip, estimating that only a“small portion” of the moved funds used Chainflip routes. Specter's comments referenced Chainflip's claim that it screens deposits for illicit activity, while also reflecting that earlier acknowledgements indicated gaps in those checks.

Why the protocol mix matters for investigators

Cross-chain swaps can add friction for investigators by shifting assets across networks and combining them with liquidity flows that are harder to unwind on a single chain. That said, the appearance of the same routing infrastructure across multiple major incidents suggests attackers may be reusing a playbook rather than experimenting with every transfer.

The repeated link between North Korea-linked hacking activity and THORChain is already documented by multiple investigators. The article cited prior cases where THORChain featured in alleged laundering operations connected to large breaches, including the February 2025 Bybit hack (valued at $1.4 billion) and the September 2026 Bitget hack (valued at $388 million). In addition, TRM Labs and Chainalysis have linked the $6.3 billion Binance hack to the North Korea-linked hacking group TraderTraitor.

That history matters because it frames the current transfers as part of a continuing pattern: rather than treating each incident as isolated, analysts and compliance teams have increasingly looked for recurring methods and infrastructure that can be used to identify future movement.

What's left in tracked attacker wallets

While investigators observed the rapid ETH redistribution, some balances remain under public tracking. After the latest transfers, Arkham data indicated that Binance-hack-linked addresses still held roughly 224,722 ETH, worth about $394 million.

For traders and market watchers, large, persistent holdings don't automatically translate into immediate sell pressure-especially when stolen funds are in the middle of complex movement. However, ongoing transfers to new wallets can signal continued preparation for later stages of laundering, conversion, or distribution.

THORChain activity spikes alongside the transfers

As the hacked funds were reportedly routed through cross-chain swaps, THORChain's own metrics reflected the attention. Per THORChain's dashboard data cited in the report, the protocol's 24-hour swap volume surged to $239 million on Friday. Over the same period, THORChain earnings were shown at about $243,000.

The linkage between suspicious activity and protocol usage is not proof on its own that a protocol is“facilitating” wrongdoing-swap volumes can rise for many reasons. Still, when large transfers connected to major hacks align with unusual spikes in cross-chain throughput, it raises the odds that attackers are actively exploiting current market liquidity and routing options.

For readers monitoring on-chain risk, the key detail is not only that funds moved, but how: the reported reliance on cross-chain swap routes suggests the laundering process is being operationalized through live liquidity infrastructure rather than purely internal address juggling.

Going forward, the next development to watch is whether remaining attacker balances continue to rotate through cross-chain platforms in ways that preserve anonymity, and whether analytics providers and exchanges adjust monitoring rules around the same routing endpoints; the uncertainty is how far the funds will travel before being converted or dispersed beyond currently tracked address clusters.

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