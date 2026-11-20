Delhi AQI Today Hits Hazardous 448: Breathing Air Equals Smoking 11 Cigarettes Severe Smog Engulfs India's Capital City
The separate PM10 monitoring page reported 411 micrograms per cubic metre. It classified the concentration as severe and unsafe for residents. The PM10 reading was 9.1 times the WHO guideline of 45 micrograms per cubic metre.Also Read | Delhi AQI 800: Capital 'breathes poison', ranks world's 6th most polluted city
Carbon monoxide reached 3,131 parts per billion. Nitrogen dioxide measured 24 ppb while sulphur dioxide stood at 7 ppb. Ozone concentration remained at 2 ppb.
Delhi's air quality witnessed significant fluctuations over the previous 24 hours. The AQI reached 536 on Friday at 8:31 AM. It subsequently declined throughout the afternoon.
The lowest recorded reading was 198 at 3:31 PM. However, Delhi air pollution levels began to rise again in the evening. By Saturday morning, readings returned to hazardous levels.
November's historical data also showed repeated spikes in Delhi pollution. The AQI reached 666 on November 9 and 547 on November 12. Friday's average daily reading stood at 341. Its November 2026 average (404) is the worst ever recorded.Also Read | How clean is the air inside your home: 5 air purifiers displaying real-time AQI
The AQI pollution dashboard compared Delhi's air exposure with smoking 11 cigarettes daily. Its estimate translates into 77 cigarettes weekly and 330 monthly. This comparison assumes continuous exposure to average PM2.5 concentrations.
Residents were advised to remain indoors and use air purifiers. The dashboard also recommended N95 masks and car filters.Most Polluted Cities in India
Hisar topped India's live pollution rankings with an AQI of 556. Rohtak followed at 521 while Sri Ganganagar recorded 494. Bhiwani ranked 4th with 493. Sonipat followed at 463 while Sirsa recorded 460.
New Delhi occupied 7th position with an AQI of 449. Srinagar followed at 431 while Faridabad recorded 417. Bathinda completed the top ten with 416. All 10 cities were classified under hazardous air quality.Also Read | Delhi AQI Today, Nov 20: 'Stay indoors' as air quality hazardous at 510
Among major metropolitan cities, Chennai recorded 265 while Bengaluru stood at 236. Pune registered 193, and Mumbai recorded 188.
Ahmedabad reported 177 while Hyderabad stood at 156. Kolkata recorded the lowest reading among the 8 metros, at 84.
Delhi remained the most polluted metropolitan city in this comparison. Its readings highlighted the continuing severity of the capital's pollution crisis.
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